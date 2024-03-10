mobile app bar

Record Breaking Jump in Colorado Applications Perfectly Sums Up Deion Sanders’ Prime Time Effect

Nov 11, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Deion Sanders took over the Buffaloes after a three-year stint at Jackson State, and he came to Colorado with a dream to uplift the program. He wasn’t, however, able to make strides on the gridiron in his debut season — and ranked dead-last in the Pac-12 standings with a 4-8 record. Yet, he has successfully given the program a facelift, and the record-breaking number of applicants before the 2024 season speaks volumes about the Prime Effect.

The DNVR Buffs via X (formerly Twitter), gave a shout-out to Coach Prime for the rising number of applications at Colorado University. Delving into details, the numbers have increased by 20% for fall admissions. Receiving close to 68,000 applications in a single intake honors the 300 programs and 70 majors that Colorado University offers. The post also mentions a 50.5% increase in Black and African American students willing to join CU after Deion Sanders’ induction.

According to Yahoo Sports, the program has already extended 51000 offers, with 35,000 offers to non-residents, 14,000 to students within the state, and 2600 seats for international students. Deion Sanders, who is at the center of this positive change, spent two years at Jackson State prior to CU. His transition made the program a national hit with an ever-growing fan group vouching for the Colorado Buffaloes and the Sanders trio.

The newfound attention at CU materialized no thanks to Deion Sanders, who intends to create assets for society through younger generations. To further his cause, the university has also decided to begin classes inspired by the former NFL triple-threat.

Prime Time Class in Colorado University inspired by Deion Sanders

The Colorado University has recently named a course after Deion Sanders himself — the Prime Time Course. It is inspired by the intense economic inflow caused by Sanders-led national attention to Boulder, equaling $113 million. Through his influence, the Prime Time course will help young athletes in building their NIL through intercollegiate athletics.

The program also focuses on building personal brands for aspiring athletes, much like Deion Sanders, who is a marketing maestro himself. This resonates with Prime Time, who advocates equipping young athletes with ways to benefit from their profession. The course will be offered for the spring 2024 semester.

Though the impact of Deion Sanders stretches beyond football at Boulder, it is important to highlight that the Prime Time Class will not be taught by the Buffaloes HC. On the contrary, a bunch of media experts would guide the students accompanied by guest lectures from Deion Sanders once in a while. However, with Sanders making strides each day to overhaul the Colorado Buffaloes, there are higher hopes for Boulder of student influx and economic growth.

