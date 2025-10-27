Jordan Love Stops Aaron Rodgers From Historic Record With 134.2 Passer Rating

Aug 9, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) hands off the ball to Green Bay Packers running back Chris Brooks (30) during the first quarter against the New York Jets at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

In a game charged with emotion and history, Jordan Love stole the spotlight from his legendary predecessor. The Green Bay Packers defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 34-24 on Sunday, improving to 5-1-1 on the season and spoiling what could have been a historic night for Aaron Rodgers.

Facing his former team for the first time since leaving Green Bay in 2023, Rodgers entered Lambeau Field with a chance to make NFL history, becoming only the fifth quarterback ever to defeat all 32 teams. Instead, it was his successor who delivered one of the finest performances of his young career.

Love was spectacular from start to finish, completing 29 of 37 passes for 360 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions, posting a career-high 134.2 passer rating. It was the kind of performance that not only showcased his growth under Matt LaFleur but also symbolically underscored the Packers’ successful transition from one franchise quarterback to another.

For Rodgers, the loss carried extra weight. The future Hall of Famer entered the matchup with a rare opportunity to become just the fifth quarterback in NFL history to beat all 32 teams. The only franchise missing from his résumé was the one he led for 18 seasons, won a Super Bowl with, and defined for a generation: the Green Bay Packers.

A victory would have placed Rodgers in truly elite company, alongside Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Brett Favre, and Peyton Manning.

Each of those legends managed to check off all 32 teams after switching franchises late in their careers. Rodgers had the chance to join them, and in poetic fashion, by defeating the team where he became a legend.

Rodgers’ quest isn’t over, but time may not be on his side. With the Steelers and Packers not scheduled to meet again until 2026, his window to complete the sweep could depend on NFL flex scheduling or a playoff matchup. Rodgers has stated he plans to retire as a Packer one day, but as a competitor, the missed opportunity surely stings.

Still, given his expected return for at least one more season in Pittsburgh, Rodgers could get another shot in 2026 — assuming both he and Love are still leading their respective teams. For now, though, the night belonged to Jordan Love.