HoFer Shannon Sharpe Reveals the “Most Expensive” Thing He Owns & It’s Not What You’d Expect

Shannon Sharpe is undoubtedly one of the greatest tight ends in the history of the NFL. Along with his stellar career, his appearances for various major firms, not to mention his current deals, have helped him amass a fortune. Many would think that a person with such riches would indulge in purchasing expensive cars and the like. However, it seems Sharpe is setting a new trend in that department.

The 54-year-old analyst and commentator is worth around $14 million and earned about $22 million during his playing years as salary. People with almost the same net worth as him are often seen splashing their money on expensive jewelry and other such things. However, Sharpe’s revelation about his most expensive possession might just shock fans.

Shannon Sharpe reveals the most expensive thing in his possession

Shannon Sharpe briefly interacted with ‘Bleacher Report’ a month ago. During this, he talked about his most expensive possession. “The most expensive thing, I got three expensive things. My dogs,” he said. “Because they cost a lot because I had to pay for a lady to go fly to Madrid, to Moscow. From Moscow, back to Madrid, Madrid to L.A.”

It doesn’t stop there, though. “And I had to pay an enormous sum of money just to get the dog in the hospital. He’s at the vet costing me three grand a day, and he’s been there for six days,” he added. “He’ll be fine. I can’t wait to get back to finally see him”. He also said that dogs are expensive because they are family, and he really doesn’t find value in expensive watches and things like that.

Will Sharpe split with Skip Bayless in the wake of their worsening relations?

Sharpe currently is a co-host on ‘Undisputed’, along with fellow analyst Skip Bayless. The duo has been together for almost 8 years, with not a lot of problems. However, recently the cracks in their relationship have started to deepen. Especially with Bayless coming across as slightly insensitive during the Damar Hamlin crisis.

If that isn’t enough, Bayless even humiliated Sharpe on air, in a vain attempt to defend his favorite player Tom Brady‘s dismal performance. While there have been rumors that Sharpe is planning on leaving the show, he has not made an official or unofficial statement. Will Sharpe stick with Bayless? Or will Bayless finally push Sharpe over the edge?