Aaron Rodgers Green Bay: Ian Rapoport Quashes Rumors of Jets Hiring Nathaniel Hackett Just to Get Packers’ Star Quarterback

Aaron Rodgers had an absolute rollercoaster of a season this time around. While it was evident that he is going to miss Davante Adams, nobody thought that he would look completely helpless without him.

Apart from a couple of good wins earlier in the season, Aaron struggled to develop any kind of chemistry with the young receivers in the unit and as a result, we saw the team from Green Bay languishing at the bottom before entering into the latter half of the regular season.

Aaron’s numbers were so bad that fans and experts wanted Green Bay to start Jordan Love. However, they persisted with Rodgers and it would be fair to say that the star QB didn’t disappoint. In the second half of the season, Aaron sure delivered in style and from 4-8 down, took his team to an 8-8 win-loss record, giving them a legitimate chance to qualify for the playoffs.

However, they couldn’t cross the final hurdle as the Lions were just too good in the Packers’ season finale. As soon as that game ended, speculations and rumors about Aaron’s future in the league started spreading like wildfire.

Ian Rapoport is not convinced with the idea of Jets hiring Nathaniel Hackett to get Aaron Rodgers

Recently, the New York Jets hired Nathaniel Hackett as the new offensive co-ordinator after firing Mike LaFleur and as soon as the news break, several experts started claiming that this is the first step from the Jets in the quest to acquire Aaron Rodgers’ services. This is because the star QB has spent quite a lot of time with Hackett while he was in Green Bay.

However, in his recent appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, NFL Insider Ian Rapoport claimed that it would be way too early to call Rodgers’ trade to the Jets a “done deal” just because of Nathaniel’s hiring.

“I do not think the Jets hired Hackett to go get Aaron Rodgers,” Ian said, adding that the Jets might swing big on every target to get an experienced QB. “If they hired Hackett to get Aaron, I think that’s mistaken. He doesn’t even run the team, he’s just a co-ordinator,” Rapoport stated.

“Nathaniel ran the team at Denver last year and still didn’t get Aaron Rodgers. I still don’t know if Rodgers wants to get traded, wants to retire, wants to play, will the Packers trade him, will the Jets give up a hefty compensation? There are a lot of questions right now,” the Insider further stated.

It will be interesting to see where Aaron finally ends up ahead of the coming season.

