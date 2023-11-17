HomeSearch

Julian Edelman Throws a Jab at Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift While Weighing In on Handling Relationships During the Season

Aniket Srivastava
|Published November 17, 2023

Julian Edelman, Taylor Swift, and Travis Kelce
Credit – USA TODAY Sports

Travis Kelce and pop singer Taylor Swift are enjoying their newfound love and are happily making public appearances to support each other in what they do best. As the couple’s romance reaches new heights during mid-season, they continue to turn heads every passing day. Even former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman, known for his discreet relationships during his tenure in the league, is among those taking notice.

Edelman, who’s had notable relationships with two Brazilian models, Daiane Sodre and Adriana Lima, might know a thing or two about balancing football and personal relationships. In his latest appearance at The Herd With Colin Cowherd, Julian Edelman weighed in on handling high-profile relationships in the middle of a season that would require his full commitment.

During the show, the former WR was asked how a football player manages the media when they’re dating another celebrity. While talking about this subject through a personal lens without directly getting into Kelce’s ongoing relationship, the former Patriots star couldn’t help but jab him with a sneaky response.

Julian Edelman Throws Shades at Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Link-Up

The ex-Patriots man answered the question while giving a reference to Kelce’s recent trip to South America. Recently, Travis Kelce went to attend his rumored girlfriend’s Eras Tour concert in Argentina. The duo declared their love for each other in public with affectionate gestures towards one another during the concert.

The 37-year-old former WR revealed that while he was dating during his football career, his partners were understanding of his busy schedule during the season. He couldn’t balance his personal life and football commitments as well as Travis does. Edelman further stated that he would never go to Argentina or Paris in the middle of the season to meet his girlfriend, as he had to be in the mindset of playing only football.

“The people that I dated and when I was playing, they were always very respective of our schedule and understood that during football season I wasn’t gonna go to Argentina, I can’t meet you in Paris for lunch. I’m sorry,” said Edelman.

Edelman mentioned he would avoid situations altogether where he would have to return tired in practice due to a sudden trip to Argentina. He just wouldn’t simply give the media a chance to talk about it for days. Furthermore, he admitted that it’s tough to balance one’s personal life with a football life. However, he believes Travis Kelce is outstanding at managing both, as he is giving ground-breaking performances despite spending time with his rumored fling.

The three-time Super Bowl champ then concluded the conversation by claiming he was a “very selfish boyfriend” and apologized to all the girls he dated throughout his career on the show. He said he might not have been as good as Travis, as he operates a bit differently. In a regular season, the only thing Edelman thought about was football, and his partners had to understand that.

