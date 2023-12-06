Months After Losing Millions in Market Cap, Bud Light Joins Hands With Peyton Manning & Emmitt Smith to Boost Sales

America’s most loved beer Bud Light, saw financial woes throughout most of 2023. While the beer’s parent company is trying hard to build its reputation again in the American market, it has partnered with two NFL greats that could help achieve their goal.

Bud Light has joined hands with former Broncos QB Peyton Manning and former Dallas Cowboys RB Emmitt Smith to regain the market share they have lost in the recent past after the Dylan Mulvaney controversy. Bud Light released an ad campaign earlier this month named “Easy Rounds,” featuring two former players on the company’s official page.

In the latest ad campaign, former QB Peyton Manning takes the spotlight as he enters the bar. He asks for two Bud Lights from the bartender, however, seeing the vibe inside the bar, he initiates a round of beer for everyone present there. The commercial then showcases Manning tossing beer cans as if he is throwing football, targeting different people within the bar.

Towards the end, as there is only a single can left, the former QB takes his position making eye contact with a person eating his chicken wings. As Manning throws, the person slides onto the ground while catching it only to discover Emmitt Smith looking down at him and shouting “Touchdown!!!” The ad ends with both Manning and Smith grabbing their Bud Light cans and playfully throwing them into the crowd with the tagline appearing in the video ” Bud Light, Easy to Drink, Easy to Enjoy.”

Before bringing on Peyton Manning for the job, Bud Light had partnered with Chiefs’ TE Travis Kelce, to undo the damage caused by the Dylan Mulvaney partnership. The beer company lost around $6,000,000,000 in market cap in less than one week after releasing an ad with the trans influencer.

Bud Light Fell From No. 1 US Sales Spot

Anheuser-Busch, the parent company of Bud Light teamed up with Dylan Mulvaney for a contest where people could win $15,000 by holding as many beer cans in their hands as possible. The video that was uploaded on Social media in April 2023 saw the influencer dressed up as Audrey Hepburn where she talked about the promotional event “March Madness.”

As a celebration for Mulvaney’s one-year transition anniversary, the brand gave her a unique Bud Light can with her face with a message “Cheers to 365 days of Being a Woman”. This led to the company’s major loss as in October 2023. Bud Light’s parent company reported a 13.5% drop in U.S. revenue and their sales to U.S. stores decreased by 17%. In fact, after two decades, Bud Light reportedly ended up losing the top spot on the list of highest-selling beers in the U.S.