“Just How He Prepares”: Rashan Gary Delivers an Interesting Take on Aaron Rodgers – Jordan Love Similarities

On The Rich Eisen Show, Rashan Gary from the Green Bay Packers talked about how things are changing with their quarterbacks. He spoke about Jordan Love and compared him to the iconic Aaron Rodgers. Gary provided an inside look into how things operate in the Packers’ environment, highlighting the changing face of leadership within the team.

Rich Eisen’s observation on Love’s similarities to Rodgers, “I’m like, wow, he looks like him,” set the stage for a detailed response from Gary. Responding to Eisen’s query, Rashan Gary didn’t hold back. He emphasized that Jordan Love’s method of breaking down the game and his meticulous preparation week in and week out bore a striking resemblance to Aaron Rodgers. The Linebacker noted,

“I gotta talk about Jordan. Just how he breaks down the game his week in and week out, just how he prepares is similar, and just how he takes the practice field from how he sees the defense in certain ways.”

However, he was quick to assert that Love is his own player, distinct from Rodgers, despite the similarities. Gary’s perception extended beyond his QB’s style. He painted a picture of Love’s leadership and conversational talents in practice. According to Gary, Love’s pre-exercise rituals involve accumulating the offensive linemen, going over plays, and ensuring absolutely everyone is in sync with the cadence.

Jordan Love’s Getting More Comfortable in Green Bay

Gary emphasized the noticeable change in Love’s approach week by week. “Him getting better, him getting more comfortable,” as Gary put it, underlines Love’s transformation from a rookie to a more seasoned player in Green Bay. Love’s initial phase, marked by adjusting to different defensive strategies and understanding his role, has evolved significantly.

Now, as Gary observed, Love seems more in sync with the game’s rhythm, displaying a confidence that wasn’t as apparent in his earlier days. Gary’s perspective on Love’s development is not just about his skills as a quarterback but also his leadership qualities. He noted Love’s consistent leadership, even when he was new to the team.

This leadership has only grown stronger as Love has become more comfortable in his role. Gary, relating to Love’s experience as a highly drafted player with substantial expectations, admires Love’s humility and eagerness to learn, especially under the guidance of Aaron Rodgers.