NFL Hard Knocks Miami Dolphins: Tyreek Hill’s Response to Refs’ “Anti Peace Sign” Request is Going Crazy Viral

Sep 10, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) celebrates after catching a 35-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The recent episode of NFL Hard Knocks featured the Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill stealing the show with his iconic peace sign celebration. The celebration – a flash of the peace sign as he heads for the end zone, has become synonymous with Hill’s touchdown moments. Over time, it has created a mix of fear for defenders, annoyance for NFL referees, and a series of fines from the league’s office.

The NFL Hard Knocks episode revealed a humorous interaction between Hill and NFL referee Bill Vinovich before the Raiders-Dolphins Week 11 game. Vinovich who is seen addressing Hill requested, “No peace signs” during the contest. The exchange was caught on HBO’s in-season Hard Knocks thus providing fans with an amusing behind-the-scenes glimpse.

The snippet from Hard Knocks showed a lighthearted exchange between the veteran wide receiver and the referee. Hill said to Vinovich, “How you doing, OG?” The referee replied, “Have a great game today. Oh, two things, make sure we get set on the shifts, and no peace signs, please, I don’t want to have to make a decision.”

The video that was shared on the NFL’s Instagram handle featured Hill’s response to the ref’s request. Hill cheekily said, “I’m spreading world peace.” Hill then continued chatting with the referee. He said, “What if I do this?” and put up his palm in the air. The referee humorously advised, “No, just don’t do anything after, man.”

The NFL might have some reservations about the peace sign celebration but fans appreciate Hill’s unique and entertaining style on the field. Hill has been known for his signature moves, with the peace sign celebration becoming a fan favorite. Although, there have been occasional fines for the gesture but fans generally perceive it as harmless. It seems after getting slapped with many fines over the years, Hill has become somewhat of an expert in fines.

Tyreek Hill Predicts League Fines for OBJ

Dolphins star Tyreek Hill seems to have a knack for predicting the NFL’s fine game. Recently, the league slapped a $10,927 fine on Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. for an unsportsmanlike conduct celebration during Week 10 against the Cleveland Browns.

Apparently, Beckham threw up a peace sign to Cleveland defenders as he scored a touchdown. Interestingly, earlier in the week, Hill had forewarned OBJ about the potential fine, stating on X, “Yeah they fining people for that buddy…”

As a matter of fact, Hill himself faced a similar situation back in 2022. The WR was fined $10,000 for a peace sign celebration during a playoff win over Buffalo in the AFC divisional playoff. It seems now that the Cheetah is going to retire his iconic celebration. Will a new gesture take its place?