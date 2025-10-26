“Just Respect It”: DJ McKinney Weighs in on ‘Harsh Criticisms’ By Deion Sanders

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacts after a play during the third quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders has never been one to hold back his words, and his recent comments once again reminded everyone why he’s earned a reputation for being one of college football’s most brutally honest leaders. Sanders, who’s known for his passionate speeches and tough-love approach, recently called out several Colorado players for “quitting” on the team as the Buffaloes’ season slipped below .500.

Advertisement

With the Buffaloes sitting at 3-4 overall and 1-3 in Big 12 play, Sanders made his frustrations clear in a viral video posted by LockedOnBuffs.

“Let’s work today, let’s work today, let’s work today,” Sanders said. “Some people out here just aren’t here. They’re all ready to quit and shut it down because they know they have no future in this. But the rest of ya’ll do. Separate yourself today. I want to see who’s who today.”

Sanders’ blunt message sparked another round of debate among fans and media, many of whom have questioned whether his fiery approach does more harm than good for a young college locker room. But for Colorado cornerback D.J. McKinney, there’s nothing personal about it.

When asked how he handles such “harsh criticisms” from Deion Sanders, D.J. McKinney offered a mature and thoughtful response:

“You just gotta know who you are, what you’re trying to get to, who’s talking to you — and just respect it,” McKinney said. “’Cause he’s been there, he’s done it, he’s gotten to the spot where you’re tryna walk towards. So you just take it, implement it into your game.”

McKinney’s comments reflect the mindset Sanders has been trying to instill since he took over Colorado in late 2022, one centered around accountability, resilience, and personal growth. Despite the outside noise, McKinney said the players understand that the criticism is meant to prepare them not just for football, but for life.

This isn’t the first time Sanders has drawn headlines for his outspokenness. In 2023, he publicly criticized what he called “jealous” media coverage of college athletes making money from NIL deals, urging journalists to “take it easy” on players adapting to a new era of college sports.

“I just want to equip them with the weapons to win life because football has changed, the landscape has changed,” Sanders told reporters at the time.

And in May 2024, Sanders made waves on social media when he defended his son, Shedeur Sanders, in a Twitter spat involving former Colorado receiver Xavier Smith. The incident, where Sanders clapped back at critics and mocked another player’s stats, reignited questions about whether the head coach sometimes goes too far in defending his program.

With five games remaining in the regular season, Sanders’ approach will once again be tested as Colorado fights to stay bowl-eligible.