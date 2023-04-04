Valued at $575 million, Patrick Mahomes’ Soccer Venture Has Trumped Tom Brady’s New Girlfriend Reese Witherspoon’s Team

Hollywood Diva Reese Witherspoon has suddenly become a massive entity in the NFL world, all thanks to the ‘Tom Brady dating’ rumors. While nothing has been said officially from either of the two parties, several fans are busy highlighting the similarities between the two celebs to prove that they actually are perfect for each other.

Just like Brady, Reese also recently ended her long running marriage. Just like Brady, the ‘Legally Blonde’ star has three wonderful kids from two marriages. In fact, just like the 7x Super Bowl champion, the Academy Award winner has invested in different business ventures and is also a massive supporter of the crypto and digital asset market.

Patrick Mahomes trumped Reese Witherspoon in the soccer game

Reese, who has a whopping net worth of $400 million, about $150 million more than that of Brady, has invested her money in so many different ventures. Right from coming out with her cookbook titled “Whisky in a Teacup,” to buying a stake in a soccer team, Witherspoon very well knows how to ensure constant cash flow.

Last year, Witherspoon became a part owner of the Nashville-based MLS team which is now worth about $500 million. Moreover, this number is expected to grow further in the near future as soccer is steadily gaining more and more popularity in the States. However, Patrick Mahomes fans would say that their favorite QB trumped the Hollywood star in the “soccer team-owning” game.

Super Bowl Champion. NFL MVP. And now the newest member of the @SportingKC ownership group! Welcome, @PatrickMahomes, to @MLS! pic.twitter.com/02QhQKrAGs — Don Garber (@thesoccerdon) July 27, 2021

This is because Mahomes had joined soccer team Sporting KC’s ownership group back in 2021 only. Moreover, what will delight the two time Super Bowl champion even more is the fact that his team is now worth over $575 million. However, we must not forget that the sports market is witnessing a boom and who knows, Reese’s franchise might end up gaining more value in the time to come.

Reese Witherspoon: Smart, Intelligent & Dynamic Businesswoman

Along with earning the big bucks from her hugely successful acting career, Reese has been smart enough to put her money into launching her own clothing brand as well. Draper James, founded by Reese in 2013, defines itself as feminine and pretty and boasts a large collection of fashionable items. Needless to say, in the last decade, Draper James has churned out a lot of green for the superstar.

In fact, back in 2016, Reese also founded her production company called ‘Hello Sunshine’ to put more women centric stories in front of the whole world. This also proved to be a masterstroke for Witherspoon as she eventually ended up selling the company for $900 million in 2021 to Candle Media.

It will be interesting to see which venture Reese backs in the time to come.