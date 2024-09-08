Travis Kelce’s Ex Kayla Nicole Spells Her ‘Ick’ Over Caleb Williams’ Nail Polish Choice

Caleb Williams, known for his attention to fashion and appearance, stirred up conversations once again with his painted fingernails. For those who have followed his journey, this is nothing new. And while many have voiced their disapproval of his nail art, Travis Kelce’s ex, Kayla Nicole, had a similar but distinct critique. Her criticism centered more on his choice of nail polish than the act itself.

Nicole took to X (formerly Twitter) to express her dissatisfaction with Williams’s nail polish. She stated that while she has no issue with men grooming and painting their nails, she dislikes the color, shape, and design they end up choosing.

She suggested that they should at least put in some effort by opting for a stiletto-like shape with a French manicure to make it look more polished and appealing, something that was clearly missing in Caleb’s nail art.

Idc about men wearing nail polish. I just almost always hate the shape/color/design selection. Like can we get a gelx stiletto with a French tip if we gonna go there hun? https://t.co/t4cMhiQs2L — that girl. (@iamkaylanicole) September 8, 2024

So, what’s the story behind all this chatter about Caleb’s nail polish? The Chicago Bears quarterback elevated his nail game once again ahead of the season opener, painting his nails orange and writing “#18 DA” & “BEARS” on them in black ink.

This gave fans something to talk about ahead of his NFL debut against the Titans. Williams, however, doesn’t mind the outside noise; he puts effort into his appearance and never disappoints when it comes to creating an ensemble for himself.

As for his nails, that became something of a tradition for him during game days in college. He also pointed out that nail painting represents his mother’s hard work, who has worked as a nail technician her whole life. The USC alum also believes that doing things like these fires him up and motivates him.

But it looks like his nail art didn’t make much of a difference in the first half of his debut game against the Titans. The Bears ended the half trailing their opponents, with Williams struggling to find his rhythm.

Caleb struggles to make his mark in the season opener

Williams has surely found out that playing the QB position in the NFL is a different ball game than playing in college. The Bears QB visibly struggled to connect with the receivers and get the drive going. He was restricted to only 53 yards going 8-for-14 at the end of the first half. He also took one sack for a loss of 19 yards.

His performance in the 1st quarter was even worse, throwing for -14 yards and the Bears only gained five total yards. The team failed to keep possession, keeping it for only 11 minutes in the first half.

The USC alum was hurried and hassled as the offensive line failed to give him a secure pocket. Even always dependable Keenan Allen dropped a sitter in the end zone, failing to hang on to a perfect ball thrown by Williams. The first half, therefore, ended 17-3 in favor of the Titans.

However, after scoring two touchdowns and two field goals in the second half, the Bears ended up winning the game. The final score was 24-17, although Williams ended the game with modest stats. Out of 29 passes, he completed just 14 and tallied only 93 yards.