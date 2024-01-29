Kadarius Toney Drama: Chiefs’ WR Dropped a Bomb About his Injury Designation, Hours Before Baltimore Matchup

KANSAS CITY, MO – OCTOBER 12: Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney (19) catches a pass before an AFC West matchup between the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs on Oct 12, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire) NFL, American Football Herren, USA OCT 12 Broncos at Chiefs EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2310120084

The Kansas City Chiefs sidelined Kadarious Toney ahead of Sunday’s matchup, but the WR was not having it. He was put on IR, citing hip injury and personal reasons. But in an expletive-filled rant on Insta Live, Toney seemingly exposed the Chiefs for shady tactics, to keep him away from the game.

Even as Chiefs fans were celebrating him getting sidelined, he urged people not to believe the reports circulating and clarified that he is not injured or facing any issues. Toney insisted that no player would willingly miss one of the most crucial matches of the season for personal reasons and accused the team of dishonesty. The reported personal reasons have since been revealed as the birth of his child, a baby girl.

Throughout the season, Kadarius Toney has faced criticism and received flak from the fans for dropping catches. Despite the Chiefs having receiving department issues throughout the season, Toney has become the scapegoat for his noticeable misses.

Fans believed that Toney had already his last game for the team when he was placed on the injury list. However, Toney didn’t get the support he hoped to have gotten for getting unfairly sidelined. Rather, fans dogged him, blaming him for his own actions.

Kadarius Toney’s Instagram Rant Got Him No Sympathy From the Fans

Last year, Toney was returning punts in the Super Bowls and this year, he has become a villain. What a difference a year makes. The Chiefs ruled him out for their AFC game and then he went on a rant, calling them liars. Fans had a field day with his rant. Instead of calling the Chiefs out for lying and offering him support, fans criticized him for his childish rants and called him a liability to the team. Fans said,

A fan said,

Another chimed and wrote,

Someone commented,

A fan quipped,

A user wrote,

Others said,

Kadarius Toney is in the last year of his rookie contract. The Chiefs could be looking to trade him for some draft picks. If that doesn’t happen, it is likely they release him as it will cost only $2.5m in dead space. So, he could be a free agent next season. Considering he is still young and there are not a lot of downsides monetarily, teams could sign him as a backup receiver. Teams like the Patriots, Jets, Bills, etc need receivers and they won’t have to pay him a big amount if they sign as a free agent. However, this rant will surely not do Toney any favors.