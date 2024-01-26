Kansas City Veteran OT Tries Super Hard to Reign it in After LA Chargers Social Media Team Put This Out

Jim Harbaugh steered Michigan Football to the CFP National Tule against Washington with his iconic cry, ‘Who’s got it better than us?’. His motto now resonated not only in the college gridiron but also in the NFL with his transition to the big leagues coming to light. However, it seems Veteran KC tackle Mitchell Schwartz did have an answer for it, but kept himself from voicing his exact thoughts.

In a recent X (formerly Twitter) exchange, the LA Chargers’ social media team seized the opportunity to stir up the NFL with their wordplay. They used Jack and hence Jim’s cry to double down on their induction of the leading CFB head coach, “WHO’S GOT IT BETTER THAN US??” and even changed their profile to a picture of the legendary coach.

The cry did not go unattended as the response from Mitchell Schwartz, the KC tackle added a twist to it. “Don’t say it, Don’t say it, Don’t say it…” tweeted Schwartz, 21 times, just about reigning it in, while he probably wanted to reply with a simple “Kansas City Chiefs”.

This isn’t the first time Mitchell has teased the coaching world with his witty comments. Shifting gears earlier, he commented on Harbaugh’s impending staff decisions pondering about them in an earlier tweet.

“What would be funnier: Harbaugh hiring Staley as his DC, or whoever the Atlanta coach is hiring Arthur Smith as his OC?”

Jim Harbaugh has replaced Brandon Staley, who was fired in December along with GM Tom Telesco amid a disappointing season. Arthur Smith also flamed out as the Falcons head coach, with his name still being pursued as a potential OC. Schwartz’ has added fuel to the ongoing NFL off-season chatter naming both Brandon Stanley and Arthur Smith as DC and OC options for the transitioning CFB top coach.

However, there is another layer to the story that might silence the playful comments by Schwartz. Jim Harbaugh has a history with the NFL, coaching the San Francisco 49ers for four seasons from 2011-14. He led them to three straight NFC Championship games and a Super Bowl birth in his second year before returning to CFB. Now, with his return to the NFL as the top coach in CFB, the posts only inject humor into the fans who joined him with their reactions.

KC Fans Know “Who’s Got It Better Than Us?”

Though Schwartz aimed at claiming loyalties for the Kansas City Chiefs, fans came up with their own takes. A blend of laughter and backlash followed with some fans agreeing, while others came up with their reasons to disagree.

A Chiefs fan poked at the Chargers, dubbing his favorite team as offseason champs for the 22nd consecutive year. “Off-season champs for the 22nd year in a row”, he commented.

A clever fan uploaded a GIF featuring quarterback Patrick Mahomes coming with open arms to take the ‘better than Chargers’ title.

Another fan contributed with Andy Reid’s GIF questioning, “How about Chiefs?”

A visual jest included a picture of Patrick Mahomes and TE Travis Kelce posing with their two Super Bowl rings.

However, some did not agree with the former Chiefs’ tackle coming up with more serious arguments. Amid the laughter, a fan made a serious note, “Well that settles it. Chiefs are definitely finishing last in the division next year now!”

Another fan addressed the sensitivities of the Chiefs fans who seemed offended by the LA Chargers’ post. “Your team is in the AFC championship and you’re taking offense to a social media team being excited. Mahomes rightfully gets praised 24/7 and yet you still feel slighted, insecure, or something?” commented the fan.

Aside from fan sentiments, the Chiefs are on the cusp of yet another Super Bowl appearance, securing a sixth straight AFC Championship Game Patrick Mahomes’ stellar performance connecting with Travis Kelce for historic touchdowns displayed great synergy. The defense’s second-half dominance also limited the Buffalo Bills to just seven points. As they move ahead to face the Baltimore Ravens, all eyes will be on the next Super Bowl contenders.