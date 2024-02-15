KC Parade Shooting: Heroic Fan Who Saved Innumerable Lives Narrates How He Tackled One of the Suspected Killers

US-NEWS-CHIEFS-PARADE-SHOOTING-13-KC An FBI agent runs toward Union Station after a shooting following the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII victory parade on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, in Kansas City, Missouri. (Nick Wagner/The Kansas City Star/TNS) Kansas City Missouri USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx 103275101W NickxWagnerx krtphotoslive938813

In a horrific tragedy, 22 people were injured and one dead at the end of the Kansas City Chiefs parade. At a time of victory and celebration, fans were shot at by three suspected shooters. Amidst this tragedy, some attendees at the parade took matters into their own hands, and some heroes emerged.

Heroic fans stepped up to save lives and tackled the shooters at the parade. Paul Contreras, a man from Bellevue, Omaha, told KETV NewsWatch 7 that he saw a gun fall out of an alleged shooter’s hand, and he and another bystander tackled him. Paul spoke of the incident:

“The whole time he’s fighting to get up and run away…We’re fighting each other, you know. We’re fighting to keep him down and he’s fighting to get up…You can’t be scared, you know. Not saying you want it to happen, but there’s always that chance. It could happen at work, the grocery store. This just happened to be the Super Bowl Parade.”

Three suspects are currently in police custody. Paul surely saved innumerable lives with his courage and heroic actions in the face of terrible danger. He was accompanied by his daughter, who recorded the entire thing on her camera. Both father and daughter are completely safe.

It has not been confirmed that the person seen in the video is one of the three people in police custody.

Kansas City Mayor Gives Update on the Tragedy

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas spoke at two press conferences, and reminded the public that “this is a fluid situation, so all that we are sharing now may change as the hours go ahead”.

The mayor was present at the parade and explained that he and members of his family also had to flee from the situation. He said,

“This is absolutely a tragedy, the likes of which we would have never expected in Kansas City and the likes of which we will remember for some time… I’m incredibly upset, disappointed. I was there with my wife, I was there with my mother. We never would have thought that we – along with Chiefs players, along with fans, hundreds of thousands of people – would be forced to run for our safety today.”

There have been 22 reported injured and one dead till now. Numerous children have also been injured and admitted to Children’s Mercy Hospital. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families.