‘Mike Vrabel Reminds Me a Lot Of My Dad’: NFL Reporter Charissa Thompson

Nine wins in eleven games don’t happen by accident. neither has the Patriots’ 2025 turnaround been built on scheme alone. It has been built by Mike Vrabel, whose presence and unapologetic leadership style have completely reshaped the 9-2 Patriots both on and off the field.

The more one looks at it, the more obvious it becomes that this transformation stems from the Patriots HC’s intangibles.

One sees it in small gestures, like him waiting outside the tunnel after the upset win in Buffalo, congratulating every player one by one. “This is their day… I’m happy for them… Everybody has a role… And I like to see the look on their faces,” he said afterwards, explaining why he does it.

You can also see it in the first speech Mike Vrabel ever gave as a Patriots head coach, the viral address that laid out his expectations of respect and a no-nonsense culture built on pride of ownership.

All this points towards the fact that Vrabel has stepped into Foxborough as a father-figure type who sets rules but still manages to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with his locker room in every high-pressure moment.

And perhaps it is this uncompromising, straight-to-your-face style is exactly why Mike Vrabel’s respect extends beyond the Patriots’ locker room. Even NFL sideline reporters, who meet dozens of coaches every week, speak about him with a sincerity rarely heard in this industry.

Erin Andrews, for instance, who has covered the league long enough to detect authenticity from a mile away, couldn’t contain her admiration.

“Mike Vrabel… he was a no-b******* player, no bullshit in the NFL, even in college, and he’s a no-b******t coach. And I love him because he’s to the point. He doesn’t candy coat anything… He wouldn’t have come on that set, and he wouldn’t have said that to you if he didn’t mean it,” she said on the latest edition of Calm Down.

For Andrews, Vrabel’s authenticity is the brand, and that’s the highest compliment a reporter can give.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erin Andrews (@erinandrews)

But the most telling praise came from Charissa Thompson, who went beyond football entirely. Reflecting on Vrabel’s appearance on her TNF Nightcap set last week, she said, “You know what — who he reminds me of? He reminds me a lot of my dad … He is a man’s man … a ‘let’s chop wood with our bare hands’ kind of guy because they are just dudes.”

In these words lie the emotional core of Mike Vrabel’s leadership. He carries himself with the rugged confidence of someone who won’t ask anything of you that he wouldn’t do himself.

He’s old-school without being outdated, and that blend creates teams that believe they can win any Sunday. Because right now, with a 9-2 record and a culture reborn, the Patriots are proving exactly that.