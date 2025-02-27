Kelly Stafford Reveals She Has Had Discussions With QB Husband Matthew About Becoming Farmers

Matthew and Kelly Stafford make remarks before the ribbon cutting for the Kelly and Matthew Stafford and Friends Education Center at the S.A.Y Detroit Play Center in Detroit on Monday, April 1, 2024. Image Credit: © Mandi Wright / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kelly Stafford’s candidness about her marital life with Matthew Stafford is a trait that is admired by many. It could be anything from delving deep into their children’s gymnastics obsessions to behind-the-scenes NFL moments or shocking the world with the Rams QB’s retirement talks. Her latest revelation, however, might be the most intriguing one yet.

While half the NFL fanbases are wooing Matthew Stafford to join their teams, Kelly Stafford has unexpectedly revealed that the couple has had cursory talks about ditching city life to take up farming.

Yes, you read that right. The Rams star may end up trading his NFL jersey for a pair of overalls one day. But their fans don’t have to worry about it just yet.

“I’ve talked about that multiple times now—just like, when our kids are older, moving to the middle of nowhere, buying up a farm or something, and just tending to the land, you know,” Kelly said.

Her Morning After podcast co-host, Hank Winchester, suggested that they may as well sell poultry and eggs to amp up their side hustle, to which Kelly enthusiastically responded, “Totally”.

While seeing Matthew Stafford take up farming is a scenario for the future, the QB’s NFL career trajectory requires immediate attention.

All we know about Matthew Stafford’s 2025 NFL season status

The drama around the QB’s future began when Kelly Stafford posted a carousel on Instagram that hinted at the Rams star’s imminent retirement. Luckily for us, Kelly soon shot down the miscommunication. Cut to a few weeks later, and murmurs emerged about an extension negotiation impasse between the Rams and Matthew Stafford.

One thing led to another, and the LA-based franchise allowed Stafford’s agents to reportedly conduct exploratory talks with other NFL teams about a future with them. This decision piqued the interest of every QB-needy team. From Tom Brady’s Raiders to the Jets, Giants, and Steelers, all are rumored to be interested in the 37-year-old Rams QB.

The Raiders and Giants are among teams showing “significant” trade interest in Matthew Stafford, per @DMRussini Teams expect the Rams will now be driving up the asking price. pic.twitter.com/8VSOz8ODNC — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) February 26, 2025

Meanwhile, it is possible that Matthew Stafford gets the best deal from the interested team and presents it to the Rams in the hopes that they will match it for him to continue in LA.

As things stand, we know as much about Matthew Stafford’s future team as the quarterback knows about himself. This is definitely one to keep an eye on!