Kirk Cousins Tried To Pay Off Falcons Star For His Jersey Number 8, Here Is What Happened Next

The Atlanta Falcons have signed top free agent, Kirk Cousins, to a mammoth four-year contract worth $180 million, including $100 million guaranteed and a $50 million signing bonus. While the fans and Cousins are glowing with happiness, some were quick to ask the million dollar question about the jersey number 8.

During a press conference last night, Kirk Cousins discussed the possibility of trading jerseys with Kyle Pitts, who has till now donned number 8 for the Falcons. And Cousins on the hand has also consistently sported the number 8 jersey during his football career. Based on Cousins’ statement, it appears that Pitts is more focused on catching passes next season over swapping jersey numbers with the new quarterback.

When Cousins approached Kyle Pitts to address the issue regarding the number, he informed him he wished to be a good team player and wouldn’t request the No. 8 jersey if Kyle desired it. Kirk Cousins also mentioned that he would be happy to pay for the jersey number, either to the player or to a charitable organization, but he will not accept it for free.

While Pitts told Kirk that he only wants ‘targets’ from him in the quarterback positions. The two were full of joy as they shared a laugh following the discussion, as detailed by Kirk in a press conference video posted by the Atlanta Falcons. The conversation could sound like sweet music to the ears of the Falcons’ fans, who are surely disappointed with how the Falcons have been using their best offensive players, especially Pitts after his impressive rookie season with over 1,000 yards in 2021.

While it’s impossible to predict outcomes with absolute certainty, it appears likely that the Falcons will experience more success in passing under Kirk Cousins and new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson.

Kyle Pitts Played A Crucial Part In Luring Kirk Cousins To Atlanta

While strolling through EPCOT at Disney World, Kirk Cousins stood in line for the Guardians of the Galaxy when a message popped up on his phone. “What’s up, Kirko? This is Kyle Pitts,” it read. Cousins, used to being referred to as everything but “Kirk,” predicted the unexpected nature of the message by the Atlanta Falcons’ star TE and knew what was waiting for him ahead.

While the two engaged in a chat, Kyle told Kirk, “We’re ready for you to take us to the promised land.” “Well, let’s talk,” Cousins replied. Even though there were still many weeks left until the NFL free agency officially started at that time, Pitts didn’t waste any time in reeling the former Vikings QB in, as reported by Sports Illustrated.

“It’s always fun to be wanted. I appreciated that, and he did a great job kind of leading the charge.” Cousins said.

Kyle Pitts was the first Falcons player to communicate with Cousins and the exchange proved essential in setting the foundation for Atlanta’s recruitment of Cousins. With Cousins joining the team there is hope that he can help Pitts revive his career following a few disappointing seasons.

That is possibly why Pitts recognized the potential and took action to facilitate the partnership. Now, the duo could turn their attention towards capitalizing on this chance.