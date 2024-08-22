Kylie Kelce Takes the Director’s Chair, Asking Jason Kelce for Retake After Retake

Jason Kelce might have hung up his cleats, but his off-field ventures are only getting started. After retiring earlier this year, the former Eagles center has fully embraced his post-playing life as a celebrity brand. Along with his wife, Kylie, and a family that includes his younger brother, Travis, and parents, Donna and Ed, the Kelces are now in the spotlight, so it’s no wonder that advertisements keep rolling in.

This time, though, it was Kylie who took on the role of director for her husband’s new advertisement—and she made sure he remembered it.

In the video posted on her Instagram, Kylie is seen bossing Jason around from her director’s chair. The scene is straightforward, with the future Hall of Famer simply asked to walk from his car with both hands full of shopping bags.

However, the first take is sent back by the rookie director as she can be heard telling Jason, “I feel like you could do better”. And the novice actor readily agreed.

He went back and reattempted the take, only for the director to say, “More emotion, J, like you mean it!” To which the frustrated Jason replied with, “Okay, Ky!”

So, to impress the director, the next time the New Heights podcast co-host carried the bags not just with his hands, grunting and struggling, but also added some extra flair by carrying the shopping bags with his teeth.

This behind-the-scenes video from their advertisement for the Wawa brand comes a day after their home company, Garage Beer, released a commercial featuring Jason Kelce and Ed Kelce — but no Travis Kelce.

Arguably, the Kelces have fully immersed themselves in being internet celebrities, and we’ll be seeing their faces on billboards, social media ads, and TV commercials when we’re not watching their highly successful podcast, beer games, or Travis and Taylor Swift having the time of their lives.

Keeping up with the Kelces seems to be the new trend, and everyone’s hopping on. For Travis, even Hollywood star Adam Sandler recently announced that the Chiefs player will make a cameo in his upcoming comedy flick — Happy Gilmore 2.