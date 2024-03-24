Gisele Bundchen Fires Back at Haters Who Label All Courageous Women Who Leave Unhealthy Relationships as ‘Unfaithful’

NFL legend Tom Brady ended his 13 years of marriage with long-time partner Gisele Bündchen right before he retired from football after the 2022 NFL season. Despite it being more than a year since their breakup, rumors about their relationship are still making headlines.

Since the power couple’s divorce in October 2022, there have been many angles as to what led to their separation. Initially, many believed that Gisele left because Tom Brady was always busy playing football and wasn’t around much at home.

However, in the last two months, some sources have reported the love affair between Gisele Bündchen and her jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente. People had long noted Valente’s association with Brady’s family as Bündchen’s trainer. Furthermore, rumors suggest that a strong friendship between them evolved into a romantic relationship while she was still married to the seven-time Super Bowl champ.

But the Sports Illustrated model, has boldly denied these claims in a recent interview with the New York Times. The news outlet reported that, “in no uncertain terms, [Bündchen] refuted the charge that she had cheated: ‘That is a lie.'”

Additionally, she also expressed her desire to maintain her privacy and avoid becoming the subject of tabloid gossip. Last year too, Gisele had stated in an interview to Vanity Fair that Valente was her good friend. Now shedding light on her recent accusation, she expressed how she has been targeted as being unfaithful after leaving an unhealthy relationship. She told the New York Times,

“This is something that happens to a lot of women who get blamed when they have the courage to leave an unhealthy relationship and are labeled as being unfaithful. They have to deal with their communities. They have to deal with their family. Of course for me, it just happens to be a little bit amplified.”

Brady and Bündchen have moved on and are co-parenting their kids together. However, these rumors and questions might stick around for a bit. While Gisele has addressed these rumors openly, but Tom Brady is staying out of it and focusing on what lies ahead.

How Reports of Gisele Cheating on Tom Started

The reports about Gisele Bündchen allegedly cheating on Tom Brady started when she was spotted kissing her jiu-jitsu instructor and boyfriend, Joaquim Valente on Valentine’s day in Miami. Moreover, days after a Daily Mail article also reported how Brady has accepted that his ex-wife may have been in relationship with Valente during their marriage. According to a source from the Daily Mail,

“If she wants to have people think she has been dating Joaquim only since June, so be it, but they have been together longer and they aren’t taking it slow.”

The reports also suggested that Brady is trying to focus on the well-being of their kids and is willing to make things work, even with Valente in the picture. However, the reports are not confirmed by Tom Brady or Gisele Bündchen but it does navigates the complexities of their relationships and how they are prioritizing the best interest of their family.