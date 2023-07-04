“Lamar Jackson is Out of Excuses”: After Getting $260,000,000 Deal & Top Teammates, Emmanuel Acho Reckons The Ravens QB Has to Fire in 2023

Dec 4, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) talks with team staff on the sideline in the second quarter after being sacked against the Denver Broncos at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

Lamar Jackson’s $260,000,000 contract extension with the Baltimore Ravens signifies the team’s unwavering belief in his exceptional abilities. The record-breaking deal not only solidifies Jackson’s position as the face of the franchise but also raises the expectations from him to achieve success on the field. Talking about the same, SPEAK’s analyst Emmanuel Acho recently stated that now Lamar has no option but to deliver on the field.

A little while ago, the Baltimore Ravens officially announced the signing of a five-year contract extension with Lamar Jackson, making him the highest-paid player in the NFL. The deal secured Jackson’s future in Baltimore. Expressing his enthusiasm, Jackson eagerly embraced the opportunity that lies ahead, claiming, “Can’t wait to light up M&T [Bank Stadium] for the next five years.”

Lamar Jackson’s Historic Supporting Cast

In video analysis on SPEAK, Emmanuel Acho shared his insights on Lamar Jackson’s upcoming season with the Baltimore Ravens, highlighting the remarkable talent surrounding the star quarterback. Acho, acknowledging Jackson’s individual prowess, also stated that what sets the coming season apart for the Ravens QB is the top-notch supporting cast he will have in his unit, particularly in the wide receiver position.

Acho pointed out that the Ravens now have five first-round picks as wide receivers which is simply unbelievable. Among the notable teammates joining forces with Jackson is highly celebrated Odell Beckham Jr, whose arrival was met with enthusiasm from fans.

Acho proceeded to mention other key players such as Nelson Agholor, Laquon Treadwell, Rashod Bateman, and Zay Flowers, the No. 1 first-round pick this year. With this formidable group of receivers, Emmanuel reckons that Jackson will have an exceptional array of targets at his disposal for the upcoming season. Acho concluded his analysis of the Ravens roster by saying that Jackson has no option but to succeed this year. “Lamar Jackson is out of excuses this season,” he stated.

Evaluating the Guaranteed Money: Jackson’s Contract Falls Short of Watson’s Record Deal

The contract situation of Lamar Jackson and Deshaun Watson have sparked comparisons, particularly regarding guaranteed money. While Jackson secured a massive $260 million deal, his guaranteed portion falls short of Watson’s record-setting contract.

Watson’s deal, totaling $230 million, stands out for its full guarantee. In contrast, Jackson’s contract includes a guaranteed sum of $185 million over four years. Nevertheless, experts believe that Deshaun’s market-shattering deal allowed Jackson to aim higher. In fact, Jackson had declined $133 million 6-year fully guaranteed deal with Baltimore, after Watson secured the mammoth guaranteed deal for himself.

While it took a little time, Jackson eventually ended up settling for a record deal. Now, it will be interesting to see how he performs under the tag of highest annual earner in the competition.