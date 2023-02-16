Las Vegas Raiders Derek Carr: Potential Landing Spots for the Star QB

Three days after Super Bowl LVII, four-time Pro-Bowler Derek Carr is finally a free agent. With the Las Vegas Raiders unable to secure a trade for him with the New Orleans Saints, the veteran Raider is now actively looking for a new offense to lead. With a few potential teams yearning for a good QB, he might not have to wait long for a good seat.

The potential frontrunners to sign Carr would be the New York Jets. With their recent failures with novice QB Zach Wilson, they need an experienced hand to both guide their offense and their future starting QB. While Carr does come with a huge experience, there are other, more experienced, and more distinguished QBs who could be in the market. Especially Aaron Rodgers.

The next obvious stop would have been the New Orleans Saints. Carr did refuse to be traded to them. Though it may not be a clear-cut statement about his refusal to join them. However, the hopes are not very high for this pairing to happen soon.

Also Read: “Bryce Young is special, but not Patrick Mahomes level special” : Shannon Sharpe thinks Alabama’s star QB is not comparable to recent Super Bowl winner

Derek Carr becomes a free agent just days after Pro Bowl domination

Derek Carr’s performance during the Pro Bowl would not have gone unnoticed by suitors. In fact, it may have very well served as a “workout” session or a sort of a trial session. Either way, his performance should have impressed quite a few teams out there. The Carolina Panthers and the Tennesse Titans would surely have been watching from the sideline with keen eyes.

Whichever team he joins, one of the biggest gains for the franchise would be the fact that he is the perfect face for the team. His record off the field with the Raiders is definitely something teams would be pleased with. Reportedly, he used to be a strong support system for teammates and even held Bible reading sessions at his house.

However, the Raiders did not feel like he was the best they could have at the position. While now the Raiders are definitely sweating, trying to find a QB, they were not so desperate back then. In fact, while planning to cut Carr, they had proudly announced that they would be going all in for Tom Brady. Only that did not happen, as Tom Brady retired from football just a few weeks later.

With the NFL Draft putting up some interesting QB prospects, expect a bidding war to trade up the ladder. Who will start the next season with a proper QB? Will Derek Carr find a place he can finally settle and call home?

Also Read: “Be a grateful winner, not a sore one” : Brittany Mahomes again gets destroyed on Twitter for demanding an apology from Chiefs’ critics