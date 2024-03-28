“Don’t Want the QB Being a Church Mouse”: Antonio Pierce’s Uniquely Positive Take on Gardner Minshew Amuses Dan Orlovsky

The Las Vegas Raiders are gearing up for an intense quarterback battle in the upcoming 2024 season. They recently added veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew to their roster through free agency. Alongside Minshew, the Raiders also have Aidan O’Connell, who showed promise during his rookie season, starting in 10 games and finishing with a respectable 5-5 record.

While O’Connell impressed after stepping in for Jimmy Garoppolo, the new team’s head coach Antonio Pierce is hyping Minshew, which makes the upcoming QB battle even more exciting. Recently, Pierce shared his excitement about Minshew joining the squad at the NFL Owners’ Meeting on Monday.

At the NFL Owners’ Meeting, Antonio Pierce stated the importance of having a quarterback who isn’t a “church mouse.” Speaking of Minshew, he described him as a player who isn’t quiet but also knows when to step up and voice his opinions.

Moreover, the Raiders head coach highlighted Minshew’s track record of finding ways to succeed, which he believes will elevate the team’s dynamics. He stated,

“You don’t want the quarterback being a church mouse, and only him being a rah rah guy either but you know when things are wrong, I need him to fix it and be vocal about it. One thing about Gardner has you seen throughout his career is he finds a way. Right? So that’s gonna make our room better. To me. It’s a good fit and it’s a culture fit. Wild Boy right there. I like the personality.”

Gardner Minshew signed a 2-year, $25 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders in March. Last season, he started 13 games for the Indianapolis Colts where he had a 7-6 record and recorded 3,305 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 9 interceptions.

Pierce also acknowledged Gardener Minshew’s competitive spirit, pointing out his previous victory against the Raiders in the last season. The Raiders had two huge wins, beating the Los Angeles Chargers 63-21 in Week 15 and the Kansas City Chiefs 20-14 in Week 16.

However, their winning streak came to a halt when they faced Minshew and the Colts in Week 17. The Colts clinched a 23-20 victory, with Minshew making an impact by completing 15 of 23 passes for 224 yards and throwing one touchdown.

Now, with Minshew on board, Pierce aims to build a competitive environment within the team, pushing each player to strive for excellence in their respective positions. Moreover, Minshew and O’Connell’s presence in the Raiders quarterback room promises a lot of potential, setting the stage for an exciting season ahead.

Dan Orlovsky Breaks Down Antonio Pierce’s Thoughts on Gardner Minshew

Former NFL player and ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky shared his take on Antonio Pierce’s remarks about Gardner Minshew. He clarified Pierce’s points, explaining that when the head coach talked about “being a church guy,” he meant Aidan O’Connell’s quiet nature that might pose challenges in his role as a starting quarterback.

Furthermore, when Pierce spoke about the veteran QB’s ability to “find a way,” he meant that Minshew might not be the most naturally talented payer but still manages to succeed through hard work and determination. Orlovsky also noted that Pierce’s description of Minshew as a “Wild Boy” suggests that even a brief conversation with Minshew is a memorable experience.

Overall, Dan Orlovsky clarified that the Raiders head coach sees Gardener Minshew as a trustworthy quarterback who can lead the Raiders to glory. Moreover, it also showcases Minshew’s character traits that could positively impact the Raiders, both on and off the field.