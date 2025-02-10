mobile app bar

“LeBron, You Better Remember the Name”: Eagles Fans React as Cooper DeJean Scores a Super Bowl TD On His Birthday

Ayush Juneja
Published

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean (33) scores a touchdown after making an interception against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome.

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean (33) scores a touchdown after making an interception against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome. Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The football gods couldn’t have scripted a better story for Eagles rookie cornerback Cooper DeJean. In his first NFL season, on the biggest stage, and on his birthday, the Iowa alum has delivered a standout performance.

Philly’s secondary kept Mahomes in check all night, but it was DeJean who stole the spotlight—intercepting the two-time MVP for his first interception of the season and taking it to the house for a pick-six. A moment he’ll never forget, and one that has ensured everyone remembers his name.

DeJean made history as the first player to score a Super Bowl touchdown on his birthday, and Eagles fans wasted no time taking shots at LeBron James. Many believe King James’ snub motivated Cooper to shine on the biggest stage—ensuring LeBron will remember his name for a long time.

Fans celebrated the moment, showering DeJean with congratulations for the pick-six and birthday wishes. They especially loved that he didn’t just settle for an interception—he took it all the way to the house.

However, Cooper’s pick didn’t surprise Iowa fans; they’ve seen him do this countless times before. Others joined in with memes, hailing DeJean as a rare sight in the modern NFL—a white cornerback making plays at the highest level. See for yourself,

Even Skip Bayless took to social media after that pick, calling out LeBron and urging him to remember DeJean’s name as the guy who intercepted Mahomes. Skip believes Cooper is destined for bigger things as a white CB.

So why did LeBron catch strays from fans? It likely stems from a moment when he met with several Eagles players while they were courtside at a Lakers game. As Cooper waited his turn to meet King James—hand already extended for a handshake—LeBron walked away without noticing him, leaving DeJean seemingly snubbed.

Now, not only LeBron but everyone will remember especially if wins the Super Bowl in his rookie year which looks like happening. The Eagles lead the Chiefs 34-6 up until the end of 3rd quarter.

Ayush Juneja

Ayush Juneja

Ayush Juneja is an NFL sports journalist at The SportsRush. With over a year of covering the sport, he has penned more than 1300 articles so far. As a sports enthusiast and true adrenaline junkie, he finds the physical side of American Football to be especially thrilling and engaging. A big San Francisco 49ers fan but when it comes to playmakers, he prefers Josh Allen over Brock Purdy. However, he would gladly place Christian McCaffrey in second, someone he supported throughout the 2023 season and who ended up winning the OPOY.

