Tristan Wirfs Reflects on Protecting Tom Brady While Facing 3 Former MVPs to Win the Super Bowl LV as a Rookie

The Buccaneers made Tristan Wirfs the highest-paid Offensive Lineman in the league, giving him a five-year, $140.63 million deal in August last year. However, it didn’t come as a surprise to those who know and love football. Drafted 13th overall in 2020, Wirfs has emerged as one of the best OTs, playing both RT and LT and earning All-Pro honors while doing that.

On the latest episode of The Pivot podcast, Tristan Wirfs reflected on the early days of his career and what it meant to play alongside Tom Brady. Tasked with protecting the GOAT, Wirfs admitted the challenge was both daunting and intimidating. He understood that if he ever messed up, Brady would be the one taking the hits and getting hurt.

However, Tom being a veteran gave him quick advice on how to adjust and do his job well. The 7-time Super Bowl winner told Wirfs to not let anyone beat him quickly on the inside. This gave Tristan confidence but there were still a few doubts in his mind.

” I remember like training camp, I had Shaq and JPP and they just tortured me. I was like I don’t know if I’m cut out for this. I got Tom Brady back there. It’s not going to be my as* that gets him hurt. I remember, he pulled me aside and said- Don’t get beat fast and don’t get beat inside, we’ll be okay. In my head, it was like do whatever it takes to not let anyone touch him.”

However, being a rookie, Wirfs still didn’t shed his college mentality and doubts crept inside his mind when they lost a couple of consecutive games during the 2020 season. He felt the season was over but Brady and all the vets didn’t. The team then went on to win 8 straight games, including three road playoff wins followed by a Super Bowl win at their home stadium.

During that 8-game winning streak, Brady and Wirfs went against three MVPs. They played Matt Ryan and Atlanta twice, faced Aaron Rodgers in the NFC Championship game, and then took on Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl. Throughout the season, playing at RT, Wirfs gave up only one sack.

It’s normal for a rookie to feel overwhelmed. Wirfs did too as not many rookies get an opportunity to play with and protect the GOAT. Naturally, he was in awe of TB12 when he first met him and still remembers that feeling.

Wirfs still remembers meeting Brady for the first time

Wirfs said he loved Brady from the get-go and remembers the first time he met him. Seeing someone of that magnitude left him star-struck.

” Tom was awesome. I love him to death. I remember the first time I met him. I was just in a hallway and when you meet somebody like that, I remember I felt like he was seven feet tall. I’m a 21-year-old kid, I’m like this is Tom Brady. I called my mom right after I was in the locker with him and said Mom, I just met Tom Brady.”

There is an added pressure that comes with playing with someone like Tom Brady. The champion signal-caller was the epitome of excellence and hard work and demanded the same commitment from his teammates. Being a passionate player and a QB, he didn’t hesitate to call out or berate players around him if he felt they needed some tough love.

Therefore, when Tristan made his way to the NFL and was tasked with the job of protecting TB12, he made it his mission to refrain from committing mistakes so that Tom couldn’t berate him. Fortunately for him, 3-time MVP never did. He did yell at the O-Line as a whole but the Bucs no. 78 didn’t take it personally.

TB12 may have won countless trophies and built an unmatched legacy on the field, but it’s his off-field persona that former teammates always rave about, including the likes of Wirfs.