HomeSearch

“That Looked Like Lamar Jackson”: Eli Manning Proceeds To Get Obliterated By Peyton Manning After Comparing Himself to Ravens MVP

Ashish Priyadarshi
|Published August 10, 2023

"That Looked Like Lamar Jackson": Eli Manning Proceeds To Get Obliterated By Peyton Manning After Comparing Himself to Ravens MVP

Feb 2, 2023; Henderson, NV, USA; Peyton Manning (left) and Eli Manning react during the Pro Bowl Skills competition at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Eli Manning and Peyton Manning often love to joke around with each other, and Peyton had none of it when Eli compared himself to Lamar Jackson. The brothers were watching an old clip of Eli, back when the quarterback was more athletic, and laughing about it. Eli Manning really seemed to think he was on something else though, and likened himself to the Ravens quarterback. Of course, Jackson is well known for his speed and running abilities, and Eli believed he harnessed some of that ability too.

Eli Manning and Peyton Manning certainly have a great connection with each other on TV as evidenced by the success of the Manningcast. The Manningcast offers viewers a unique insight into an NFL game, with live commentary provided by the Manning brothers. Usually, they’re accompanied by a few guests, tell stories, laugh, pick on one another, and make good banter out of the game going on. It’s a great way to watch the games as the commentary never fails to entertain.

Eli Manning Jokes About Being Like Lamar Jackson, Peyton Manning Destroys Him

Eli Manning and Peyton Manning were having fun watching old clips on one of their Monday Night broadcasts. One of the clips included a video of Eli Manning running with the football as a kid.

The clip was from a flag football game, and Eli is showing off his elusiveness. He’s evading defenders, making them miss, and running down the field.

Eli was having fun watching the replay. He jokingly says, “You’re going to want to show this to Lamar [Jackson].” After his evasive maneuvers, he doubles down on his statement, “Yeah, that looked like Lamar.”

Peyton Manning had the perfect reply for him asking, “Are you wearing white spandex, or is that actually the color of your legs?”

This clip showcases another great moment in the history of Eli and Peyton’s back-and-forth with each other.

Eli and Peyton Manning Will Continue in the 2023-24 Season

The Manningcast has been a big hit on ESPN’s broadcast, and they won’t be stopping soon. Each year, the brothers get together to commentate 10 games out of the 17-game schedule, and that deal extends into the 2024 season.

ESPN clearly sees potential, and the viewership numbers are exciting. Additionally, the clips from the Manningcast are always a fan favorite. Without the broadcast, we’d have missed out on so many amazing stories and jokes. Hopefully, the broadcast will continue for many years.

Share this article

About the author

Ashish Priyadarshi

Ashish Priyadarshi

Ashish Priyadarshi is The SportsRush's content manager and editor. Ashish freelanced for 1 year in the NFL division before taking on an editorial role in the company. He then tacked on managing content while adding on a writing role in the NBA division. Ashish has been closely following the NFL and NBA since the 2012 season when the Patriots lost the Super Bowl and Derrick Rose was at the height of his powers. Since then, Ashish has focused on honing his knowledge for both leagues in, even writing crossover pieces. In his free time, Ashish is an avid basketball player, he loves to watch movies and TV shows, immersing himself in the cinematic world. Ashish studies computer science and data science at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and would love to mesh his love for sports with his technical skills.

Read more from Ashish Priyadarshi