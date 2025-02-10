LeSean McCoy, Who Won a Super Bowl With the Chiefs in 2019, Celebrates the Eagles Winning the Big Game

The Philadelphia Eagles successfully halted the Kansas City Chiefs’ bid for a three-peat, and LeSean McCoy couldn’t be happier. The former Eagles running back crashed The Facility’s production studio and made sure everyone knew his former team had won the Super Bowl. It was a hilarious sight, especially since he had won a Super Bowl with the Chiefs a few years back. Emmanuel Acho couldn’t help but share the behind-the-scenes footage.

LeSean, or “Shady” as he’s better known, won a Lombardi trophy with both Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes in two consecutive years. He decided to hang up the cleats on the pinnacle of his career, stepping away immediately after winning in 2020 with the Buccaneers. LeSean also played in Buffalo for four seasons and was a three-time pro bowler. But as the video shows, his loyalty remains with the team that drafted him—the Eagles.

And rightfully so. LeSean made the first team all-pro twice in his days in Philly. It was the time when he was the most productive in his career. He was always known for playing better in the snow, something most players struggle with.

LeSean averaged 75 rushing yards per game in the snow, compared to his career average of 72 in regular conditions. It’s partly why the city of Philadelphia loves him so much. He adapted to play in the city that drafted him and is now a legend because of it.

So, it was no surprise to see him fired up over the Eagles claiming their second title last night. LeSean missed out on their first in 2017, as he was in Buffalo by then. But he was surely just as happy then as he is now.

Shady McCoy has already started the shenanigans at 6am! Today’s episode of @TheFacilityFS1 is about to be one of a kind TV pic.twitter.com/orbNLFSzxW — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) February 10, 2025

“Good morning! How are you guys doing?” LeSean greeted the crew as he walked into the studio, phone in hand, taking a selfie video.

“Oh, y’all not working, are y’all? Fly Eagles Fly, on a road to victory. The victory was in New Orleans last night. Look at how much I’m partying, I’m sorry if I smell like champagne, ’cause I’ve been partying! Huh!? We at the Facility, I know I gotta work today, but we all gonna celebrate today!” he added with excitement.

It was a spirited victory lap that LeSean took as he worked his way around the room. He made sure to get everyone’s face in the video. Even the lead producer, who seemed to be wearing a shirt of Bill Walsh and Joe Montana, got an earful from LeSean as he comedically asked, “What do you have on? What is this?” before telling him that if it’s not green, he couldn’t wear it today.

It seems as though Saint Patrick’s Day has come early for LeSean and Eagles Nation. It also looks like he’s all but forgotten his time at Arrowhead. Expect a sea of green throughout the Super Bowl parade crowd on Friday, with plenty of fans taking victory laps just like Shady.