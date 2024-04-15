“These Look The Same”: New York Jets Jersey Reveal Flops as Fans Fail to See Any Difference

The New York Jets have revealed new jerseys and logo on the first day of the return of football. As Aaron Rodgers and the players walked in for the OTAs, New York Jets social media team got to work with the release of their newly designed logo and jerseys. But, as it turns out, the drop did not go down well with a lot of fans. These fans claim that there’s no difference between the old jerseys and the new ones. First, let’s have a look at the reveal by the New York Jets:

Most fans, or social media users on X, did not see any difference between the old and the new ones. And those who did see them as different called out the Jets were doing all this just to lose to certain teams. It was not a very good show for them. But the support from die hard fans and those who understand the nuances of their design history were impressed. And here’s a few reactions sharing the same sentiment of finding no differenece:

These people could be right or they could also carry little to no knowledge of the history of the Jets uniform. And for those asking, there was a Good Samaritan willing to point out what’s new:

Jets faithfuls and families who have been following the storied franchise for decades understood what’s going on with the release. And instead of teasing the teams working hard behind the release, offered support and admiration to the front office.

Jets New Uniforms Find Love and Support As Well

The hyper modern video bit and the combination of legacy and trend was fairly encapsulated by their reveal. Fans were in favour of bringing back vintage designs and giving a shoutout to the era of football that saw them play some of their most legendary games in history. Those in favor of the reveal had this to say:

Owner Woody Johnson revealed a new logo as well for the team. One that found support and just plain, simple love:

But was that the popular sentiment? Well, that’s debatable. And there were supporters explaining why the Jets went in the design direction that they did. But it was still not enough for the wider social media audience of X to accept the subtle changes and massive reveal. It is being highly contested already whether the jerseys are liked or disliked. But it is interesting to note that even other teams like Detroit are planning to unveil their new designs. Will they take a careful look after what went down with the Jets?