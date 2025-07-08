“Deebo Samuel Is Going to Have a Chip on His Shoulder This Year”: Brock Purdy Speaks Up on Parting Ways With the Veteran WR

One of the biggest moves of this NFL offseason came when the San Francisco 49ers dealt Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders in exchange for a 2025 fifth-round pick. While fans were stunned to see the Niners announce the departure of one of their most iconic players in recent history, for Brock Purdy, losing Samuel left a massive hole, both on and off the field.

While it’s true that the narrative around Samuel of late has been around his excess weight, let’s also not forget how awesome he was as a playmaker in San Francisco. Across 81 career games (73 starts) with the team, he racked up 334 catches for 4,792 receiving yards and 22 touchdowns, along with 1,143 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns on the ground.

The now-Commanders WR also stood out in the postseason, totaling 926 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns in 12 playoff games. Add to this, his unique ability to thrive as both a receiver and a running back, which made him the only wide receiver in NFL history with at least 20 touchdowns in both categories, and it’s no wonder why Purdy will be missing Samuel on the field.

Beyond the numbers as a receiver, Samuel’s value in the locker room was undeniable, especially for Brock Purdy, who spoke candidly about Samuel’s impact during his latest appearance on Bussin’ with the Boys.

“Um, I mean, it sucks, dude,” Purdy admitted when asked about losing Deebo. “He’s my boy, you know. I love Deebo. Day one, he’s always had my back and believed in me when I got in.”

Purdy vividly recalled his uncertain rookie year, when he was thrust into the starting role as the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. And at this point, when others were skeptical about his potential, Samuel was one of those few people to stand by him — a gesture that deeply resonated with the 49ers QB.

“I didn’t really know how the guys were going to take it when I got thrown in after Jimmy went down. I was the last quarterback,” Purdy explained. “Deebo was nothing but great to me, building me up and giving me confidence.”

Unsurprisingly, this strong off-field bond only grew stronger as they fed off each other’s energy on the field.

“In games, we fed off each other’s energy, building each other up. It was awesome,” the quarterback said. “We created just a great relationship. He’s my brother.”

Considering all this, it’s a no-brainer that Purdy is sad to see Samuel go, but the Iowa alum has made peace with it because he knows that it’s simply the business side of the NFL.

“That’s just how this business goes,” he admitted, before wishing his former teammate nothing but success. “I hope he goes to Washington and kills it and does great. Anytime you get Deebo the ball, man, you never know what can happen.”

When asked about some of the criticism the former 49ers recently faced over practice clips that surfaced online, especially ones that painted him as an unfit athlete, Purdy was quick to defend his former teammate and issued a clear warning.

“People see things online, but they don’t know it’s probably walkthroughs or half-speed drills,” the 49ers QB said. “I know when the season comes rolling around, Deebo’s going to have a chip on his shoulder this year for sure. But he’s going to be just fine.”

All said and done, even the two players’ paths have now diverged, one thing is certain: Purdy knows exactly what Deebo Samuel brings to the table, and he’s betting the NFL will be reminded of it soon. Luckily for the wideout, playing alongside rising star Jayden Daniels in Washington could be just the spark he needs to reignite his career and fulfill Purdy’s prophecy.