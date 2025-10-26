LSU’s 49–25 Loss Was the Perfect Revenge Tour for Texas A&M’s Strength Coach

Tigers Head Coach Brian Kelly, LSU Tigers take on the Texas A&M Aggies. October 25, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; at Tiger Stadium. Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. Image Credit: © SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Texas A&M’s 49-25 blowout win over LSU on Saturday didn’t just silence Death Valley; it might have been poetic justice for one man who knows Baton Rouge better than most.

We’re, of course, talking about Aggies’ strength and conditioning coach, Tommy Moffitt, a former LSU legend who once helped build the very program that crumbled last night before him.

For over two decades, Moffitt was the backbone of LSU football. Hired by Nick Saban in 2000, he oversaw the Tigers’ strength and conditioning program for 21 seasons, shaping teams that captured three national championships and produced generations of NFL talent.

Moreover, Moffitt’s impact stretched beyond the weight room as players revered him as a motivator and mentor. LSU icons like Jacob Hester once called him “the person that moulded me to be the player I was from Day 1,” while former lineman T-Bob Hebert described him as “my favorite coach I ever had in my entire life.”

But when Brian Kelly took over in 2021, one of his first major decisions was to part ways with Moffitt. It was a move that stunned the LSU community. After being promoted to assistant athletic director in 2016 and dedicating over 20 years to the program, the long-time coach suddenly found himself on the outside looking in.

While Kelly’s shake-up was meant to modernize the Tigers’ operation, to nearly the entire CFB community, it also stripped LSU of one of its cultural anchors.

Fast forward to 2025, and Moffitt is now the man fueling the Aggies’ newfound dominance under head coach Mike Elko. And against his former team, he seemed to have all the motivation in the world.

According to WAFB’s Jacques Doucet, when asked for an interview before the LSU–Texas A&M matchup, Moffitt declined, texting, “I would rather do my talking with my fist this week.”

And as it turned out, his players responded in kind. Texas A&M stormed into Baton Rouge and outscored LSU 35–7 in the second half, handing the Tigers their first home loss to the Aggies since 1994. Quarterback Marcel Reed even reportedly revealed postgame that Moffitt had the team practice that week by tackling a dummy with Brian Kelly’s face taped to it. Brutal!

One of Brian Kelly’s first moves as LSU coach was firing Tommy Moffitt – a legendary strength coach who was part of all 3 LSU titles this century Tommy Moffitt is now the strength coach at Texas A&M. This is the second year in a row A&M has absolutely BULLIED LSU. Just sayin pic.twitter.com/s5KL6ubEp9 — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) October 26, 2025

Considering all this, it seems like for Moffitt, who watched his Aggies dominate a program he once helped sculpt into a national powerhouse, this win was a statement that was 4 years in the making.

So when he stood on the empty field at Tiger Stadium, posing arm-in-arm with his strength staff after the 49–25 win, there was no need for words… for he’d already done his talking, with his fist.