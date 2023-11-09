“I’m a Huge Online Shopper”: Shopaholic Travis Kelce Once Admitted to Buying a Bunch of Useless Stuff, Just to Throw it in His Closet

Chiefs’ TE Travis Kelce might not have many weaknesses on the field but off it, he has a pretty big shopping problem. Kelce once admitted that he’s a shopaholic who just can’t stop buying useless stuff. The 33-year-old is known for his viral dance moves after a TD and his impeccable tight-end skills, but what does he do during his downtime?

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE in September, Kelce revealed that he likes to “surf the web for fun stuff.” The fun stuff for Kelce is not articles about himself or random Wikipedia facts, but rather things he can buy. The football player said,

“I’m a huge online shopper, so I’ll jump online and grab a whole bunch of new stuff that I could throw around the house or throw in my closet.”

So Travis Kelce spends his off days indulging in some retail therapy because he’s just like us. Apparently, he’s a huge homebody and his idea of a nice day at home is just propping up his feet and indulging his inner shopaholic. “Yeah, the possibilities are endless, though,” he says when it comes to browsing for his next purchase. His shopping tendencies are put to good use though, as he is perhaps the most fashionable player in the NFL.

The famous TE doesn’t like searching himself though. That, he says, his friends do for him. Or he comes across stuff about him on social media.

“One of my friends will throw it in the group chat and make fun of me for it and it’ll be a big hit. But for the most part, I’m not searching myself too much.”

The Chiefs player has been hogging the social media spotlight for quite a while now as he’s rumored to be dating pop star Taylor Swift. Their romance has been a big hit on social media, and they’ve given us some huge moments over the past month or so. But shopping is not all that he does when there’s no big game to play.

What Else Does Travis Kelce Do During His Off Days?

When not filming for his super hit podcast with his brother Jason Kelce, or starring in campaigns, Travis Kelce also likes to kick it up in the sauna. “Typically, a nice recovery day would be to jump in the sauna and just put my feet up,” he revealed. In another relatable revelation, the tight end described what he likes to eat during his off days.

It turns out Taylor Swift’s beau is a huge fan of pizza and wings. Well, there’s nothing like a good New York slice, and he can indulge in plenty while visiting the Popstar. Wings are a perfect handy snack for watching games, of course, and the TE just loves a good pizza party. As the Chiefs get off their bye week, it seems there’s something else Kelce can indulge in during his off day now: visiting Taylor in Argentina as she kicks off the international leg of her Eras Tour. After all, he loved her concert the last time he attended.