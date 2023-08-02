“He Ain’t Gonna Yell at You”: Michael Vick Hails Andy Reid on Tyreek Hill’s Podcast for Bringing the Best Out of Him

In a recent episode of Tyreek Hill’s podcast “It Needed To Be Said,” veteran quarterback Michael Vick opened up about various aspects of his life, including his experiences with different coaches throughout his career. However, things got extremely interesting when the conversation turned to how good current Chiefs HC Andy Reid actually is.

During the podcast, Michael Vick reminisced about his time working with Andy Reid during their years together in Philadelphia. He revealed that Reid had a unique coaching style that set him apart from others. Unlike some coaches who resort to incessant yelling when things went wrong, Reid took a different approach. Instead, he had a more devastating way of handling situations when players fell short of expectations.

Michael Vick and Tyreek Hill Praise Andy Reid’s Coaching Impact

During his appearance on Tyreek Hill’s podcast “It Needed To Be Said,” Michael Vick spoke highly of his former coach, Andy Reid, and how he brought out the best in him. Vick highlighted Reid’s coaching style, emphasizing that he wasn’t a coach who resorted to incessant yelling when things went wrong. Instead, Reid’s approach was more devastating in its simplicity. Vick expressed that this tactic motivated him to put forth maximum effort, not wanting to let Reid down. Vick recalled,

“So with Andy, he’s not afraid to take a chance… He’s gonna pull you to the side right from the start… He ain’t gonna yell at you for you to know when he’s upset with you. He just gonna do something devastating, like just kick you out, get out of here… I feel like I let Coach down… Like it’s part of the reason why we play so hard, not wanting to really let him down, really was the reasoning I always put forth the effort.”

Tyreek Hill chimed in, echoing Vick’s sentiments about Reid’s coaching impact. Hill revealed that Reid had shown genuine care for him, even checking on his family during difficult times without being prompted. Hill added,

“He’s gonna put me in the right positions to succeed in life… Every f*ucking play that I play, I don’t care if I’m hurt, I’m gonna get this dude 110 no matter what, dog, because I know he got my back no matter what… He’s gonna help you out, on and off the field.”

This personal connection fostered a strong bond of trust and loyalty between Hill and Reid. Hill appreciated how Reid always put his players in positions to succeed, both on and off the field.

The praise from both Vick and Hill showcases the profound influence that Andy Reid had on their careers and lives, making him one of the most respected and revered coaches in the NFL. His coaching philosophy of accountability and personal connection continues to inspire and motivate players, leaving a lasting legacy in the league.

Tyreek Hill Playfully Teases Coach Andy Reid for Ignoring His Calls

In the lively conversation on Tyreek Hill’s YouTube podcast, “It Needed To Be Said,” the Dolphins wide receiver playfully teased his former coach, Andy Reid, about his habit of not returning phone calls. Hill also expressed deep gratitude for Reid’s unwavering support and mentorship both on and off the field. Hill admired Reid’s connection with him and said,

“He used to call my granddad all the time when my granddad was going through his situation and used to check on him… You know, without me even telling him, yeah. Yeah, it was like, bro, like this dude really cares for me, brother. He’s got my back no matter what… I really never had that in a coach, besides my granddad. Besides returning my call, I’m still mad”

The podcast discussion showcased the affectionate camaraderie between Tyreek Hill and Andy Reid, portraying a unique and supportive coach-player relationship that transcends traditional boundaries.