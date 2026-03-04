“Mac Jones Ain’t Getting Traded”: Fans React to 49ers’ Cabo Holiday Visuals

Mac Jones started the 2026 offseason with supposedly a lot of interest from other teams. The San Francisco 49ers’ backup quarterback played well in the games he was asked to start last year. He went 5-3, throwing 13 TDs to just 6 INTs with a 97.4 quarterback rating.

With many teams in a fluid situation at QB, analysts thought that Jones would leave the 49ers via trade by now. However, according to the GM John Lynch, the market for him has been dead. He wants Jones to be on the team and thinks they’re better with him on it. Yet, he also said he would have been tempted by a third-round pick offer by now, which hasn’t come.

But maybe the dead market for Jones is a blessing in disguise. After a video was released showing the 49ers players in Cabo, Jones was spotted alongside his teammates having a blast. The chemistry between him and everyone else was palpable.

The #49ers are having a blast in Cabo Via: Kristin Juszczyk IG pic.twitter.com/keXDexxCAI — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) March 4, 2026

In reaction to the video, Niners fans are beginning to think that Jones will not be traded from the team next season.

“Mac ain’t getting traded,” one commented alongside a laughing emoji. “Mac has swag for centuries,” another added.

Mac ain’t getting traded — Anthony Nunes (@AnthonyNun97934) March 4, 2026

People think that Jones’ chemistry with his teammates in the video will be why he remains QB2. But it really couldn’t be farther from the truth. Just because Jones looked like he was having fun on vacation doesn’t mean that he won’t jump on the next train to greener pastures. The decision is also out of his hands and rests completely with John Lynch and company.

If Jones’ trade market is in fact silent, though, the Niners could simply opt to keep him as a backup. After all, they already know what they have in him, and he’ll only be a $3 million cap hit. There are practically no negatives if they choose this route.

However, just like Jones and the 49ers players are in offseason mode in Cabo, the same could be said for front offices around the league. There hasn’t been much activity on the market aside from franchise tags, a few trades, and some signings. So his trade market could heat up as we get closer to free agency and begin to see where some chips fall.