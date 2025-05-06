“Make Him a Fierce Blocker”: Rob Gronkowski Shares Three Tips With High School OC to Help His TE Get Open

Dec 18, 2024; Inglewood, CA, USA; Rob Gronkowski on the field prior to the LA Bowl game between the California Golden Bears and the UNLV Rebels in the LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Rob Gronkowski is one of the best tight ends to have played in NFL history. He played 11 seasons for the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and was one of the most dominant tight ends to play the game.

In his career, Gronkowski has been named to five Pro Bowls and four First-Team All-Pro selections. He retired with 621 receptions, 9,282 receiving yards, and 92 receiving touchdowns. He became the first tight end in NFL history to lead the league in touchdown receptions in a single season, as he had an NFL record for tight ends with 17 receiving touchdowns in 2011.

On today’s episode of Dudes on Dudes on YouTube, hosted by Gronkowski and former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman, Gronkowski was asked by a high school offensive coordinator how he can help his tight end get open on play-action passes.

“Well the biggest thing coach is to get him to grind in the blocking game, to make him a great blocker,” said Gronkowski. “So get him to block, get him to be nasty in the blocking game so every single time that it’s a play action the linebackers are scared of him and step up to stop that run and then he has to have a good feel on where to get open for the play action as well.”

He feels that if his tight end becomes a good blocker, it will allow for more space for him to get open as a receiver. Gronk also noted that the tight end has to have a good feel for where the pass will be on the play-action attempt.

Who are Rob Gronkowski’s top three tight ends of all-time?

There have been many great tight ends in NFL history, including Rob Gronkowski. While lists are always debatable, there is always some reason for certain players being placed in the all-time great lists.

Gronkowski, one of the game’s most dominant tight ends ever, was asked who his top-three tight ends in NFL history were. To no surprise, he included himself as well as a current and a retired tight end.

“I gotta put myself there,” said Gronkowski. “Kelce is obviously in there, I mean the stats he’s putting up year in and year out and then I gotta go Tony Gonzalez.”

Kelce and Gonzalez are two solid choices. Gonzalez leads all tight ends in history with receiving yards (15,127), ranks first in receptions (1,325), and second in receiving touchdowns (111). Kelce ranks third in receiving yards (12,151), third in receptions (1,004), and fifth in receiving touchdowns (77). Gronkowski ranks third in touchdown receptions (92), sixth in yards (9,286), and 10th in receptions (621).