Jordan Poyer Initially Wasn’t Sold on Aaron Rodgers’ Crazy Ayahuasca Solution, How Wrong Was He?

Aaron Rodgers’ “crazy” Ayahuasca experiment is proving to be very popular. In fact, it even changed Buffalo Bills‘ safety Jordan Poyer’s life, or so he claimed. Two months back, Poyer revealed on Robert Griffin III’s podcast “RG3 and The Ones” about Aaron Rodgers’s video actually convincing him to take the psychedelic drug Ayahuasca.

Advertisement

At first, Poyer was uninterested and found the concept strange, like most. He had no clue about it, but after Rodgers mentioned it, the word kept popping up everywhere. Seeing Aaron’s demeanor during a tough season, led him to feel there is something profound Rodgers seems to know. This curiosity led Jordan to delve deeper into Ayahuasca, discovering it’s a brew made from vines and shrub leaves used by indigenous people to heal and confront past traumas.

Advertisement

In a recent interview with Athletics’ Dan Pompei, the Bills safety revealed he had been dealing with alcohol addiction for a long time which was affecting his relationship with his family. He wanted to change and be a better husband and a father to his wife Rachel Bush and daughter Aliyah.

Despite people telling him to take a different path, Jordan embarked on a trip to Costa Rica after the 2022 season to experience the benefits of Ayahuasca himself. Remembering that the drug tasted like earth, he went on to express what he felt after drinking it,

“At first what it felt like was my soul left my body for a good two minutes. People try to control it, but you can’t. It took me about five or 10 minutes to figure it out. The ego has to die so the medicine can work. In order to let go and let the medicine do what it’s supposed to do, we have to just breathe.”

Advertisement

What came next for the Bills safety Jordan Poyer was a transformative journey that changed his perspective on life, healing old wounds and finding appreciation for himself. Before Jordan took Ayahuasca for the first time, he remembered feeling depressed because he wasn’t performing at the level he used to. Moreover, he was dealing with several injuries and emotional struggles and to find solace he used to booze.

Going to Costa Rica made Jordan Poyer stop drinking alcohol, and he hasn’t had any since then. Quitting alcohol was what really saved his life and brought him closer to his family. He believes his life changed because of Aaron Rodgers. Although at first, he didn’t believe Aaron, now he is only thankful because trying what he suggested made a huge positive change in his life.

Aaron Rodgers’ Offseason Ayahuasca Plans

As the world criticized Aaron Rodgers for his opinion on Ayahuasca, the Jets QB has yet again made plans to experience the psychedelic drug. Rodgers is currently recovering from his serious Achilles tendon tear and to make a strong comeback next season, he needs a transformation.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/PatMcAfeeShow/status/1742252322464412007?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Recently, Rodgers on the Pat McAfee Show talked about his earlier experience with Ayahuasca. The star QB does not directly recommend it to others as he doesn’t want people to blame him if things go wrong. But he personally found it life-changing and stated, “I’m sure there’ll be some sort of ceremony this offseason, I’m not sure what medicine, but there’ll be something.”

Rodgers is keen on trying it again in the upcoming offseason. He revealed he is looking forward to joining a ceremony involving a similar type of medicine, although he hasn’t decided which one specifically. After being in the spotlight all season, the star quarterback has set his sights on the offseason. He has planned another intriguing controversy for his fans to enjoy, especially when they will clearly miss the games.