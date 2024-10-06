“Maybe Zach Wilson Wasn’t the Problem”: Jets Fans Painfully Regret Replacing Zach With Aaron Rodgers

Going into Week 5, the Minnesota Vikings are very close to maintaining their perfect record with no losses, while the New York Jets are barely managing to keep their winning percentage intact. This is largely due to QB Aaron Rodgers continuing his subpar performance from last week’s loss against the Broncos. So much so that several fans online are arguing that Zach Wilson wasn’t the problem last season.

Advertisement

In the first quarter alone, Rodgers threw two interceptions, costing the Jets dearly. First, Vikings linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel picked off one of A-Rod’s quick passes for a 63-yard Pick Six. This allowed Van Ginkel’s team to add another seven points to the scoreboard, while the Jets had yet to find the end zone.

Exactly a minute later, Rodgers’ deep ball over the middle was picked off again, this time by star safety Camryn Bynum. While some might argue that it’s the Brian Flores defense demonstrating its effectiveness, netizens were quick to point their fingers at the four-time MVP.

This X user, for instance, tweeted, “Maybe Zach Wilson wasn’t the problem”

Maybe Zach Wilson wasn’t the problem — Anthony (@IAm2AverageJoes) October 6, 2024

Another netizen remarked that Wilson was supposed to learn from the veteran quarterback, but instead, it is Rodgers who is playing like an inexperienced signal-caller. “Only the Jets,” he further added.

Zach Wilson was supposed to learn and develop under Aaron Rodgers. But instead Aaron Rodgers developed into a Zach Wilson. Only the Jets — Andrew Wong (@andrew_wong8) October 6, 2024

The majority argues that the Jets offense is exactly where it was last year. Some believed that bringing in Rodgers, a franchise quarterback, a Super Bowl-winning playmaker, would fix everything.

But clearly, that hasn’t happened. As a result, the prevailing sentiment is now that Wilson should never have been traded to the Broncos. Instead, the shakeup should have occurred in the management that is messing it all up season after season.

WHY IS ZACH WILSON BLOWING THIS GAME FOR THE JETS?!!!! IF ONLY THEY HAD A REAL NFL QUARTERBACK (AND A GOOD OFFENSIVE LINE)!!! #NYJvsMIN #NFL #London pic.twitter.com/cRqXAvyUwv — Blue Check Mark (@MAGASoGood) October 6, 2024

Zach Wilson > Aaron Rodgers — Edwin (@edwin__18) October 6, 2024

Ironically, Zach Wilson’s Broncos also currently stand at 2-2. With the Vikings having already established a 17-point lead against the Jets, they are close to securing the victory this week and leaving the opponent at 2-3.

Consequently, if the Broncos beat the Raiders at home this weekend, they will have a better record than the Jets. And this would certainly serve as a form of revenge for Wilson.

He barely had the opportunity to hone and refine his skills before being thrust into a position meant for someone like Rodgers. When he did make a few mistakes, the third-year quarterback was thrown under the bus.

Wilson is currently playing behind rookie quarterback Bo Nix, who has shown splashes of brilliance on the field. Therefore, Wilson’s future with the team remains up in the air. Especially considering that he has yet to take the field or start a game in the past four weeks.