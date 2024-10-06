mobile app bar

“Maybe Zach Wilson Wasn’t the Problem”: Jets Fans Painfully Regret Replacing Zach With Aaron Rodgers

Samnur Reza
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
“Maybe Zach Wilson Wasn’t the Problem”: Jets Fans Painfully Regret Replacing Zach Wilson With Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers and Zach Wilson
Credit – USA TODAY Sports

Going into Week 5, the Minnesota Vikings are very close to maintaining their perfect record with no losses, while the New York Jets are barely managing to keep their winning percentage intact. This is largely due to QB Aaron Rodgers continuing his subpar performance from last week’s loss against the Broncos. So much so that several fans online are arguing that Zach Wilson wasn’t the problem last season.

In the first quarter alone, Rodgers threw two interceptions, costing the Jets dearly. First, Vikings linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel picked off one of A-Rod’s quick passes for a 63-yard Pick Six. This allowed Van Ginkel’s team to add another seven points to the scoreboard, while the Jets had yet to find the end zone.

Exactly a minute later, Rodgers’ deep ball over the middle was picked off again, this time by star safety Camryn Bynum. While some might argue that it’s the Brian Flores defense demonstrating its effectiveness, netizens were quick to point their fingers at the four-time MVP.

This X user, for instance, tweeted, “Maybe Zach Wilson wasn’t the problem”

Another netizen remarked that Wilson was supposed to learn from the veteran quarterback, but instead, it is Rodgers who is playing like an inexperienced signal-caller. “Only the Jets,” he further added.

The majority argues that the Jets offense is exactly where it was last year. Some believed that bringing in Rodgers, a franchise quarterback, a Super Bowl-winning playmaker, would fix everything.

But clearly, that hasn’t happened. As a result, the prevailing sentiment is now that Wilson should never have been traded to the Broncos. Instead, the shakeup should have occurred in the management that is messing it all up season after season.

Ironically, Zach Wilson’s Broncos also currently stand at 2-2. With the Vikings having already established a 17-point lead against the Jets, they are close to securing the victory this week and leaving the opponent at 2-3.

Consequently, if the Broncos beat the Raiders at home this weekend, they will have a better record than the Jets. And this would certainly serve as a form of revenge for Wilson.

He barely had the opportunity to hone and refine his skills before being thrust into a position meant for someone like Rodgers. When he did make a few mistakes, the third-year quarterback was thrown under the bus.

Wilson is currently playing behind rookie quarterback Bo Nix, who has shown splashes of brilliance on the field. Therefore, Wilson’s future with the team remains up in the air. Especially considering that he has yet to take the field or start a game in the past four weeks.

About the author

Samnur Reza

Samnur Reza

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Samnur Reza is an NFL editor for The SportsRush. He holds a degree in English Honors and joined The SportsRush editorial team in 2023. Having previously worked as a freelancer and several media outlets, Samnur has been religiously following the National Football League for the past six and a half years. Samnur first started following football after Tom Brady's cameo in Ted 2. It wasn’t long before he found himself grabbing a bucket of popcorn to enjoy football games. He still vividly remembers his first-ever fixture: a 2011 matchup between the Patriots and Raiders, where Brady led his team to a 31-19 victory. Even so, Samnur believes Brady’s best performance came against the Falcons in Super Bowl LI, a game he still revisits from time to time. Samnur diligently follows most NFL athletes, their family members, and even the NCAA. Thus, he considers himself a diverse writer, having covered almost every corner of the football world. He does, however, have a special interest in athlete-centric stories. Whenever they engage in off-field ventures or charitable activities, Samnur enjoys reading and writing about them. Samnur had already authored over 850 NFL-based articles before becoming an editor. His editorial journey began just a little over a year ago. Beyond football, Samnur is a true cinephile with an extensive repertoire of films. He’s also fond of cats and has a furry friend named ‘Eva.’ During his free time, Samnur enjoys playing video games, currently immersed in God of War: Ragnarök. Having recently learned how to ride a bike, he now wishes to travel almost everywhere on it.

Read more from Samnur Reza

Share this article

Don’t miss these