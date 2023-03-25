Tom Brady’s Rumored Girlfriend Veronika Rajek Reveals the Secret Mantra Behind Her Breathtaking Physique

The Slovakian Swimsuit model Veronika Rajek has been catching headlines, ever since her name got associated with the NFL legend Tom Brady. Fans have been closely following her on social media and other platforms. Recently, the 27-year-old opened up on her crazy fitness regime and explained a disciplined routine to maintain her s*xy figure.

After the Seven-time Super Bowl champion finalized his divorce from Gisele Bündchen, the veteran attracted interest from many bombshells across the country.

Interestingly, Rajek was one of them. She rose to prominence during the 2022 regular season when the Bucs played against the Saints, and Brady pulled a crazy win out of nowhere. She donned a Brady NFL jersey and made the first move by confessing her love for the quarterback.

Veronika Rajek reveals her fitness secret

Although Brady hasn’t acknowledged or reverted back on this proposal, the model happens to be a great fit if he ever considers marrying again. Rajek is a fitness freak, and all those hard work is evident by looking at her breathtaking physique.

Despite being so tall, (181cm, 5ft 11), she is curvy and muscly compared to her peers in the industry. While speaking in an exclusive interview with MARCA, the model credited her strict diet and workout sessions for maintaining this incredible shape.

“The key is persistence. Everyone always asks me about my lifestyle, I don’t drink, I don’t do drugs, no junk food- I don’t eat McDonald’s. Also, I’m super picky… I eat loads of veggies and sometimes chicken.” Rajek said in the interview.

“I’m actually a massive soup person: I love asparagus soup, tomato, and potato soup. Work out five days a week together with a good massage for recovery and good natural quality food are secret,” she added. Indeed she is an emerging star in the modeling industry and is sure to carve a niche in the coming years.

Tom Brady is an inspiration for every other youngster passionate about the game

Even though his haters call him an old man, the former quarterback is still in the best shape of his career. He is 45 but a class apart, having the potential to perform at the highest level of this game. Pro football demands strength and resilience, something Brady possessed even before entering the NFL arena.

On several occasions, he reflected on the importance of fitness and leading a healthy lifestyle. According to a report by eatthis.com, the football champ loves to go to bed early and wake up early to train himself.

He calls it a major key behind his performance enhancement and longing career. While the signal-caller is gearing up to begin a new chapter as an analyst, it will be interesting to see whether he maintains a disciplined lifestyle.