“I’m Not Responsible For How Other People Feel”: Bills WR Stefon Diggs Had a Straightforward Response to Brother Trevon’s Tweets

The Buffalo Bills have been fighting it out this season as they head into the midseason with a 5-5 record. However, after their loss to the Denver Broncos, Stefon Diggs’ Cowboys CB brother Trevon spoke up for the wide receiver to leave the team.

The Broncos led by star quarterback Russell Wilson defeated a struggling Bills 24-22. Wilson showed that he still has that flare in him and is starting to show really get into his gears. The QB came up clutch in the fourth quarter with his downfield pass to Jerry Jeudy being the highlight.

Following the loss, Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs is facing questions about his commitment to the team once again. His brother and Dallas Cowboys’ cornerback Trevon Diggs took to Twitter to express his frustration after the Bills’ loss to the Broncos. Trevon tweeted,

“Man 14 Gotta get up outta there” and followed up with, “Let’s not forget, he didn’t start going off till bro got there,” talking about Josh Allen in his second tweet.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TrevonDiggs/status/1724285469855260693?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TrevonDiggs/status/1724450337103233236?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The Cowboys cornerback expressed the view that Allen’s performance as a quarterback wasn’t impressive until his brother joined him in Buffalo. This has intensified speculations suggesting that the prominent wide receiver is discontented with the Buffalos. The Bills experienced a challenging week, marked by a defeat to the Broncos and the subsequent dismissal of offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey. This decision underscores the dissatisfaction of the team’s leadership with the team’s current trajectory.

Stefon Diggs Responds to Brother’s Tweets

On one note, Stefon acknowledged his brother’s perspective as that of a fan. He emphasized the need for respect when discussing his family. However, he argued that Trevon’s views were from an outsider’s standpoint and not indicative of his own wishes and desires. As per PFT, Stefon clarified and said,

“I’m not responsible for how other people feel. Anybody in this room for this manner, a reporter, a player, even my own brother…So, you want to know how he feels? You got to take it up with him.”

Stefon Diggs has been facing scrutiny for a long time now with the general consensus being that he’s not committed to the Bills. This was the case even before the training camp began as he failed to show up for the mandatory minicamp. However, back then Stefon cleared out all differences. He further went on to say that there is “chaos created around” him even though he has “never really said anything about being unhappy.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/PayTheBillsPod/status/1725251123882364971?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Talking about the team’s future and his brother’s statements, Stefon Diggs expressed frustration at having to defend himself again and again and said,

“I really sat down and kind of everybody here around training camp and felt like I nipped it in the bud as to how I felt or what I was feeling. But here we are again. Here we are revisiting a topic about how I feel.”

The wide receiver had a strong start to the season but has been held under 100 receiving yards in the last four games. The challenges are huge in the games ahead but Diggs remains focused. The loss to the Denver Broncos marked a turning point in their season, prompting Trevon Diggs to voice his opinions on social media.

While family dynamics are often complex, Stefon Diggs maintains that his brother’s comments are rooted in a fan’s perspective. The Buffalo Bills will need to regroup and address the ongoing speculation as they navigate the remaining games in their season.