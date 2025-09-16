“She Had Her Security Put Up a Partition”: Maddison Hill Weighs in on Taylor Swift Pregnancy Rumors

Aug 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Taylor Swift at the end of the game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Nebraska Cornhuskers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Before Sunday’s week 2 game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Taylor Swift held a record that could make any Kansas City Chiefs fan proud. She boasted a 13-3 win margin at Arrowhead, supporting the claim that Taylor is a good luck charm for the Chiefs.

Advertisement

However, the Sunday encounter was disappointing one for the Chiefs, as they suffered a 17-20 loss, making their record hit a lowly 0-2 this season. During the high-stakes battle, Travis Kelce unfortunately dropped the ball at the goal line, with fans and analysts holding him responsible for the 3-point loss.

Notably, Taylor made a quiet appearance at Arrowhead, which sparked pregnancy rumors from fans after many of them claimed she had a bump and was hiding the same. Neither Travis nor Taylor responded to the speculation. And, some fans also believe her discreet entry was due to a bulletproof escort following Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

I’m not a Taylor Swift fan. However, she has freely walked in and out of chief games no problem. Now she’s engaged to Travis Kelce. So why would they need to block people from seeing her? Enter or exit the game? I will tell you. She’s probably pregnant. @taylorswift13… pic.twitter.com/uSVO26AyGP — Just Joe (@joeyjo35t) September 15, 2025

Meanwhile, famous entertainment news host Maddison Hill addressed the rumors. She began with a piece of good news for Chiefs fans. Hill noted that despite the 0-2 start, the Chiefs can still win the Super Bowl, citing past examples like the Patriots.

She went on to explain why Taylor’s silent appearance drew such a large attention.

“So, it was a home game. Previously, when Taylor attended games, she would walk in and let everyone get a video or photo of her outfit,” she said. Hill added that Sunday was different. “She had her security put up a partition, and she reportedly arrived with her mom and brother. They walked behind the partition, so nobody could see her,” she observed.

Official reports say Taylor is not pregnant, and her new outfit choices may be a way to promote her upcoming album, “The Life of a Showgirl.” With Fox allotting less than 30 seconds of broadcasting time for Taylor, attention is now more focused on the Chiefs game. At one point, Skip Bayless called Taylor a “distraction for NFL fans.”

Meanwhile, Hill addressed the pregnancy rumors directly. “This obviously caused a lot of speculation as to why she chose to do this. People thought she’s fueling the rumor that she is pregnant. I do not believe that Taylor Swift is pregnant,” she said. At 35, Travis is expected to retire after this season and marry Taylor in the offseason.

Notably, Taylor, who has a history of attending only games at Arrowhead, is likely to miss the Giants game at MetLife Stadium on September 21. She is expected to attend the September 28 game at Arrowhead, where the Chiefs face Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.