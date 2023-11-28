Micah Parsons Agrees To Tom Brady Calling Modern Football Mediocre But With a Defensive Twist

Recently retired Tom Brady expressed dissatisfaction with the state of the modern NFL. However, the same sentiment is shared by Dallas Cowboys’ linebacker Micah Parsons. Parsons highlighted the league’s evolution, emphasizing changes and expressing concern about offensive favoritism.

Tom Brady was invited to ‘The Stephen Smith Show’ where he criticized the current state of the NFL, noting perceived mediocrity. The seven-time Super Bowl champion pointed to factors like coaching quality, player development, and rule changes that have contributed to the perceived decline in the game’s brilliance. Micah Parsons echoed these sentiments on ‘The Edge,’ supporting Brady’s views.

Tom Brady stirred the pot by dissing today’s NFL, but some folks weren’t having it. Critics argued he played in the same era he criticized, questioning his self-awareness. Some reminded him of benefiting from mediocre football in his legendary career. Parsons, however, doesn’t share the same baggage.

Micah Parsons Agrees With Tom Brady’s Criticism

Micah Parsons concurred with Tom Brady, noting the NFL’s shift to favor offenses these days. He’s upset about the lack of protection for defensive players in the league. Parson even spilled the tea of NFL quarterbacks faking slides and exploiting rules in coordination with their team. He added that such methods make it difficult for the defenders to anticipate their moves.

“The league has went into more of an offensive league and I just don’t think that it’s the same love and protection towards defensive players at that. There are players and teams that take advantage of these rules,” said Micah Parson on The Edge. “You might get a letter in the mail because you late hit this quarterback. I just think this is outright ridiculous. Like, you can either tackle the guy or you can’t. You are playing football at full speed, you’re not playing football at 50%. I 100% agree on what Tom Brady said.” Parsons added.

Micah has emerged as one of the NFL’s premier pass rushers. With an impressive 53 quarterback pressures this season, he ranks second in the league. He achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first player in Cowboys history to secure double-digit sacks in each of his first three seasons.

If Micah Parsons shares the same concerns as Tom Brady about the current state of the NFL, he has earned his right to do so. While Brady’s comments sparked debate, Parsons stands in agreement, highlighting the evolving dynamics in the league and the struggles defensive players face in adapting to rule changes.