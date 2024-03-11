“Steelers Country, Let’s Weld”: Russell Wilson’s Pittsburgh Special Video Attracts Barrage of Trollers

The Pittsburgh Steelers enter a new era with Russell Wilson after agreeing to a one-year deal worth only $1.2 million. However, his now-former team, the Denver Broncos, does owe him over $39 million in 2024, as per the guaranteed 5-year contract. Wilson himself confirmed his transition to Pittsburgh and displayed gratitude towards the Steelers Nation in a social media post while celebrating his 13th year in the league.

Russell Wilson would join Coach Mike Tomlin in the Steelers’ system after playing for the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks. He would, however, have to compete with Kenny Pickett for the starting quarterback position, but many would have already assumed that Wilson would be taking the QB1 spot.

The Steelers’ fan base is split on the deal, with some seeing it as advantageous due to the Broncos’ financial assistance, while some trolls create a different version of the “Let’s ride” memes for the quarterback. Take a look:

Amidst the flurry of trolling memes like “Steelers country, let’s weld” and “Steelers country, let’s forge,” a fan offered a detailed perspective on Russell Wilson’s one-year, $1.2 million deal. He recognized Wilson as the Steelers’ best QB since Big Ben while deeming this move a “Perfect” win for the Steel City.

It’s also worth mentioning: NFL Insider Dianna Russini revealed that Wilson was considering other teams too, such as the New England Patriots and the Las Vegas Raiders, if the Steelers trade fell through.

Inside Russell Wilson’s Deal With The Pittsburgh Steelers

Russell Wilson had an extensive six-hour meeting with the Steelers front office, coach Mike Tomlin, and newly appointed OC Arther Smith only a day after he talked shop in the Big Apple. Nonetheless, he and the Steelers have mutually agreed to a one-year deal where Russell would get $1.21 million from the Steelers and the rest of $39.2 million would be sent over by the Broncos.

Although free agency has yet to begin, the Broncos allowed Wilson to explore other options. At the same time, the Steelers were left with the 2022 first-round pick, Kenny Pickett as the only available quarterback, with Mason Rudolph opting for free agency after three starts last season.

After a tough two-season stint in Denver, Russell Wilson finished with an 11-19 record in his starts, failing to make the playoffs. He was benched in the final two games of 2023 after throwing for 3,070 yards, 26 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.

The Broncos will have to absorb $85 million in dead money over the next two seasons. It would be the result of releasing him from the massive five-year, $242.6 million contract he signed in a blockbuster trade from the Seattle Seahawks in 2022.