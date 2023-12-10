Micah Parsons Injury Update: Dallas Cowboys Add the LB on Injury Report Moments Before Eagles Matchup

The two NFC powerhouses—the Eagles and the Cowboys—meet on the gridiron for the second time this season, but this time for the top conference seed. America’s team has been on a roll with an NFL-high 14 home game wins and four straight regular season wins. However, as it turns out, they have much to worry about before hosting the runner-up champs, as their star LB Micah Parsons has been added to the injury report.

Mere minutes before the bout, Micah Parsons was added to the IR with an undisclosed illness. It might just be a flu game for the Cowboys, which sparked concerns among fans. During their Week 9 matchup, Parsons sacked Eagles QB Jalen Hurts 1.5 times, and on top of all that, he also tallied nine tackles.

His 11.5 sacks this season have been nothing short of instrumental to the team’s success, and he has become a true contender for the Pro Bowl for his third straight season in the league. So, it’s understandable why fans are concerned.

However, there might just be a silver lining for the Cowboys fanbase, as Parsons is expected to start in the upcoming bout. The Iggles offense is no joke, and it will be quite interesting to see if the star LB can pull off a Michael Jordan. America’s Team will surely need some magic tonight, and even the team’s owner recently echoed this sentiment.

Jerry Jones Needs ‘Herculean’ Effort From Micah Parsons and the Cowboys

During his Friday radio interview on “105.3 The Fan”, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, voiced his concerns about the upcoming showdown. He applauded the Eagles as “their record speaks for itself” and added that the Cowboys need to give it all in the matchup to defeat them. He has faith in his team, and he’s aware of the reward the win comes with. Jones said,

“For us to go out here and beat them, it’s going to have to be a Herculean effort. It can be [done],” followed by, “We can do it, of course. And if we do, we’ll have the uplift, and we’ll have the reward to go with that.”

The Eagles lost their recent bout against the Niners, however, they still hold the top AFC spot. While the Cowboys have their home-ground advantage, their defense might take a serious hit if Parsons isn’t at his best. Moreover, the Cowboys offense will need to make do without OT Matt Waletzko, who has been dealing with a shoulder injury.

Ahead of the matchup, Parsons expressed his enthusiasm and excitement. He dubbed it “one of the biggest games in football.” The star LB also labeled it as a ‘brawl’, as the emotions are as high as a mountain when the teams meet on the gridiron. Both teams want the win, no matter the cost. He added, “It’s always one where you’ve got to get the ice bags ready.”