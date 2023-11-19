Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh Suited To Be NFL Bound With Raiders and Bears

Sep 17, 2016; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh laugh during warm ups prior to the game against the Colorado Buffaloes at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Raiders entered a new phase after recent firings, with interim head coach Antonio Pierce currently steering the ship. However, the rumor mill is buzzing with speculation that the University of Michigan’s head coach, Jim Harbaugh, might be the breath of fresh air the Las Vegas Raiders need.

Harbaugh, who is no stranger to the NFL, is currently weathering the storm of a sign-stealing scandal that led to his suspension at Michigan. However, The Athletic’s Mike Jones has highlighted the possibility of Harbaugh making a comeback to the big stage. The 59-year-old is facing a tumultuous season with the Wolverines serving two three-game suspensions—one from Michigan and another from the Big Ten Conference.

With the college football season approaching its conclusion, the question arises: Could the challenges at Michigan prompt Harbaugh to consider a return to the NFL? Harbaugh’s previous NFL rumors involved discussions with the Minnesota Vikings about their head coaching position nearly two years ago, but Kevin O’Connell ultimately secured the role.

Insiders reveal that Harbaugh is poised to be a sought-after candidate in the upcoming hiring cycle. The Chicago Bears and the Las Vegas Raiders are among the teams believed to be best suited for Harbaugh to make an NFL return.

The Raiders are struggling for stability after firing Josh McDaniels. On the other hand, the Bears are exploring options for their coaching staff. As the season progresses and coaching vacancies emerge, Harbaugh’s potential return to the NFL remains an intriguing storyline to watch.

Potential NFL reunion on the cards for Jim Harbaugh?

Jim Harbaugh commenced his coaching career in the NFL as the quarterback coach for the Oakland Raiders. However, it was with the San Francisco 49ers that Harbaugh truly found his calling as a head coach. From 2011 to 2014, he guided the 49ers to success with an impressive record of 44-19-1. Harbaugh earned the esteemed title of the NFL’s Coach of the Year in 2011 when he led the team to the grand stage of Super Bowl XLVII.

Now, as the Las Vegas Raiders find themselves in need of a new head coach after parting ways with Josh McDaniels, Harbaugh emerges as a compelling candidate. Harbaugh’s ties to the Raiders run deep; he served as the team’s quarterbacks coach from 2002 to 2003. Moreover, his camaraderie with team owner Mark Davis and his connection to quarterback legend Tom Brady, who himself is eyeing a minority ownership role, might pave the way for a potential comeback to the NFL.

Harbaugh’s interest in the NFL has been evident in recent years. He explored opportunities with the Minnesota Vikings two years ago and was courted by the Broncos last year. However, his commitment to Michigan prevailed. As coaching vacancies loom, Harbaugh’s name is once again in the NFL conversation, with the Raiders emerging as a plausible destination for the seasoned mentor.