Mike Florio Explains How Josh Sweat Winning the SB MVP Award Would’ve Significantly Impacted His Net Worth

Josh Sweat just won the Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles, but he’s already turning his attention to what’s next. They don’t say the NFL stands for “Not For Long” for no reason. He signed a one-year prove-it deal worth $10 million ahead of the 2024 campaign, and he certainly proved it, especially in the Big Game. So much so that some, including the pass rusher himself, believe he could have—and perhaps should have—received the Super Bowl MVP trophy.

Sweat did do it all in that game, racking up 2.5 sacks as well as two TFLs and three QB hits. He also bull-rushed his blocker right into Patrick Mahomes‘ lap to force the QB’s second INT of the day. That play essentially ended the game’s competitiveness, to be honest. However, in the Super Bowl MVP race, he finished second with 4.5 votes.

If Sweat had become the first defensive player to win SB MVP since Von Miller in 2015, it would have made him that much more attractive on the open free agency market. NFL insider Mike Florio discussed that possibility with Rich Eisen recently.

“A one-year, $10 million contract, [Josh Sweat] thought he should’ve been Super Bowl MVP. And that really would have made a difference, I think, because there would’ve been some team out there, that just would’ve gotten googly-eyed over getting the Super Bowl MVP in free agency and possibly overpaid him,” the analyst said.

“We saw that with Larry Brown, when he was the MVP of Super Bowl 30, we saw it with Dexter Jackson when he was MVP of Super Bowl 37,” he continued.

Florio isn’t wrong: hardware can certainly distract some less discerning front offices when it comes to identifying talent and value. The two examples he brought up serve as cautionary tales for anyone considering giving Sweat a massive payday.

Should Josh Sweat get a massive payday?

The Florida State alum is ranked by Pro Football Network as the No. 3 player in this free agent class, which feels a bit lofty. He didn’t have a QB hit in the three previous playoff games. His eight sacks in the regular season also represented a good-not-great level of production.

He’ll be looking for a contract in the low to mid-$20 million range, and he’s going to get it from a pass-rush needy team, perhaps the Arizona Cardinals or Carolina Panthers. He’s six years into his NFL career and yet he’s only 27. He’s also got great size, length, and athleticism, so he’s got all the tools.

His 33.0 sacks over the last four seasons rank just 17th in the league, however, and that was while playing next to some elite-level interior linemen in Philly. He might not have that luxury with his next team. That’s why we think whoever signs him is going to get more of a Larry Brown result than a Dexter Jackson.

Larry Brown, a corner for the Dallas Cowboys, was solid in 1994 and 1995, picking off a combined 10 passes. Then, his three-interception tormenting of Steelers QB Neil O’Donnell in Super Bowl 30 made him a household name. He parlayed that Super Bowl MVP into a huge deal with the Oakland Raiders. He promptly went belly up, playing 12 games and starting just one across two seasons. He was benched, suspended, and eventually waived.

Dexter Jackson was a safety for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers whose two interceptions in Super Bowl 37 also earned him Super Bowl MVP honors. This, despite the fact that teammate Dwight Smith also had two interceptions, both of which he returned for TDs. Nevertheless, Jackson signed a big five-year, $14 million deal with the Arizona Cardinals during the ensuing offseason.

He started all 16 games in 2003 for the Cards and put up career highs in tackles (88), interceptions (six), and passes defended (14), though he was snubbed for a Pro Bowl. He was back with the Buccaneers after that one campaign for reasons we have not been able to figure out. But, he certainly lived up to his billing for the Cardinals in that one campaign.