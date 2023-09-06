Mike Tyson Scares the Sh*t Out of Eli & Peyton Manning at Star Studded ManningCast Auditions; “You Guys Have the Most Punchable Faces”

Peyton and Eli Manning, the two veteran QBs who have revolutionized the way the world watches football, recently went on a hunt for the third ManningCast host. Needless to say, the auditions turned out to be absolutely incredible, with a wide range of celebrities appearing for the position.

Right from Lil Wayne and DJ Khaled to Kirk Cousins and Mike McCarthy, stars from various fields auditioned for the vacant position. However, it was boxing legend Mike Tyson who ended up giving a mighty scare to the otherwise fearless quarterback brothers. Tyson threatened Eli and Peyton with aggression that is only synonymous with him and ended up throwing a few punches in the air.

Mike Tyson Scares Peyton and Eli Manning With His Shadowboxing

The popular NFL television show, Manningcast, hosted by former NFL quarterbacks, Peyton and Eli Manning is back. Ahead of the third season, they are looking for a fresh face to change things up after an incredibly successful couple of seasons. Amidst the star-studded names to audition for the position was former heavyweight champion, Mike Tyson, who did what he used to do best during his haydays.

The 57-year-old made a grand entry, auditioning for the position in his own style. Tyson threatened the Manning brothers by claiming that they have the most punchable faces in the history of punching faces, following which he showed off a number of his vicious punches. “I’m just here because you guys have the most punchable faces in the history of punching faces… You guys don’t like my lines over there?” Tyson said, in his part of the audition. The shadowboxing from Tyson was enough to scare Peyton and Eli, both of whom tried to sway out of the boxer’s arc.

The audition also featured a couple of seasoned broadcasters, in the form of Stephen A. Smith and Pat McAfee. When asked to suggest how the improve the show, Smith hilariously suggested the Manning brothers, “Stay off the weeeeeed.” Peyton decided to play around with Pat McAfee, as he taped the latter’s arm around with paper, to get “some sleeves” on the big boy. The video contained a special appearance from the GOAT, Tom Brady who got ghosted by the brothers completely. The former Buccaneers quarterback poked fun at himself at the end of the clip, by stating that he might come and play football again, after missing out on the ManningCast job.

Eli Manning Jokes About His Brother Peyton’s Big Forehead Yet Again

Eli Manning started off the audition for the third host of ManningCast with an inside joke on his brother, Peyton. The younger of the two brothers, Eli, hilariously brought up an old banter of theirs, by joking about Peyton’s big forehead, as he urged the latter to keep an open mind going into the auditions. “Just be open-minded. You have a very large mind in that head of yours, so just open it,” Eli said.

This isn’t the first time that Eli has made fun of his brother’s physique, especially his big forehead. In fact, in their first-ever broadcast of the ManningCast show back in 2021, Eli had cracked a similar joke on the size of Peyton’s forehead after the latter had worn a helmet in a particular section of the show. “You need some more powder on your forehead, it looks like you sprayed Pam all over it,” Eli said back then.

There have been numerous instances where the two brothers have playfully pulled each other’s legs. However, Eli seems to have a special fondness about Peyton’s forehead, as he leaves no stone unturned in making fun of it.