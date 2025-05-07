Veteran WR Goes Viral After Browns Announce Shedeur Sanders Will Wear No. 12 Instead of His College Number 2

Some guys have a real attachment to a certain number— whether it’s because of a player they admired, a family member, or some other reason. They’re locked in with those jersey digits from high school to college and, if they’re lucky, all the way to the pros. Shedeur Sanders was seemingly one of those guys, having worn No. 2 through several stops since high school. But that’s all over now.

Sanders and his No. 2 jersey number are deeply intertwined. It’s even part of the name of his business, 2Legendary. But there are plenty of other connections, too. Sanders is the second child of his mom and dad, he was born in 2002, and he was born in the second month of the year.

Most importantly, his father, Deion Sanders, wore No. 2 in college at Florida State. And like his father’s No. 2 at FSU, Shedeur’s No. 2 at Colorado was retired. However, he won’t be wearing No. 2 for the Cleveland Browns.

The Browns announced new jersey numbers for their 2025 draft and free agent classes on Tuesday, and there were a couple of surprises. Sanders, whose jersey ranked No. 1 in rookie sales before anyone even knew what number he’d wear, settled for No. 12. That’s because the No. 2 most expected him to wear was already taken by newly arrived journeyman wide receiver DeAndre Carter.

It would make more sense if the number Sanders obviously wanted was given to a respected veteran on the team, or a star player, or even someone who had a connection to the number. But the Browns did none of the above. Carter, 32, was added this offseason on a one-year veteran minimum contract. He is currently seventh on Cleveland’s wide receiver depth chart.

While some believe Sanders is going to struggle to make the team, the same could be said for Carter, which is why the decision was so strange. It’s not like No. 12 is a bad number—it’s actually the most iconic QB number there is, worn by Sanders’ mentor Tom Brady as well as other legends like Roger Staubach, Jim Kelly, Aaron Rodgers, Joe Namath, etc.—but the fact that Carter was the recipient of the number makes it pretty peculiar.

Carter has worn seven different numbers throughout his career—and none of them were No. 2—so choosing No. 2 in this situation feels pointed. One fan on Twitter simply tweeted his contract information in response to the announcement to underline how little importance the team placed on him.

A couple of fans thought Carter was playing a financial game. One said, “He did it for one reason: a payday hoping Shedeur wants to buy it“, while another agreed, saying, “He took it in the hopes @ShedeurSanders would buy it off him. Sucker sh*t fr“.

Another fan took aim at Carter’s NFL credentials, “107 games 117 receptions???? He needs a TE number at this point , 82!” A few others pointed out that Sanders could be Carter’s QB, which would mean pissing him off would not be ideal: “He forgot who throws the ball to him“.

At this point, it certainly seems more likely that Shedeur Sanders will make the team than DeAndre Carter. Veterans have already shown support for the young QB, and he doesn’t exactly face a murderer’s row of adversaries in this Browns QB competition. Carter, meanwhile, will need to overtake half a dozen younger and more spry wideouts ahead of him on the ladder.

Even if both make the team, Carter’s deal is for one year, so Sanders could get his number as soon as 2026. Unless, of course, he decides to pay Carter for it before then.