“My Experience Holds Itself”: Carson Beck Explains Why he Deserves to be a First Round Pick at 2026 Draft

Former Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck heard the noise in Indianapolis. Some of it was literal. When he threw at Lucas Oil Stadium during the 2026 NFL Combine, boos rained down from sections of the crowd, likely lingering resentment from Indiana fans after Miami’s loss to the Hoosiers in the national championship game.

Some of it has been evaluative. Questions about his arm strength. Concerns about interceptions. Debate over whether he’s a true first-rounder or more of a Day 2 pick.

“My experience holds itself,” he said during an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show. “And then the mental side of the game, the processing and the ability that I have there, I think, is what I’m really good at and what I’m able to really bring to the table.”

Beck’s confidence is rooted in mileage.

He began his career with the Georgia Bulldogs, backing up Stetson Bennett for three seasons as the program captured two national championships. He later took over as QB1, starting two seasons in Athens before tearing the ulnar collateral ligament in his throwing elbow in 2024.

After surgery and rehab, he transferred to Miami, where he delivered one of the most efficient seasons in college football. Beck completed 72.4% of his passes, the second-best mark in the country, for 3,813 yards and a career-high 30 touchdowns, leading the Hurricanes to the College Football Playoff.

He also threw 12 interceptions, matching the total from his final year at Georgia, including his last pass in the title-game loss to Indiana.

Still, the body of work is substantial: a 37-6 career record as a starter and more than 40 collegiate games, many against top-10 opponents.

“I was at Georgia and Miami, so that’s different places,” Beck said. “The injury last year with the elbow and having to go through that and rehab through that. And then the experience again — 40-plus games, a lot of big-time games… making the playoff run and playing against a bunch of top-10 teams. It’s been a great experience, and I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”

Beck did not run the 40-yard dash or participate in the vertical or broad jumps at the combine, focusing instead on throwing. While his session began unevenly on some fade routes and deep balls, he settled in and showcased touch and anticipation on slants, comebacks and timing routes. NFL Network analysts later labeled him one of the more impressive quarterbacks from his group.

The larger debate now centers on where he’ll land in the draft.

According to multiple projections, Beck is trending as a Day 2 selection, though the door to Round 1 isn’t closed. USA TODAY’s Jacob Camenker recently mocked him to the Miami Dolphins in the third round, citing average arm strength post-surgery but praising his size (6-foot-4, 220 pounds), touch, and anticipation.

ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid said league scouts currently view Beck as slightly ahead in the race to be the third quarterback off the board, alongside LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier and Penn State’s Drew Allar.

“Scouts that I have talked to believe that Carson Beck is in the lead position right now,” Reid said, while noting the competition remains tight.

When asked directly what he would say to “pound the table” for first-round consideration, Beck didn’t lean on measurables or highlight throws.

Instead, he emphasized command.

“I think, again, my experience holds itself,” he said. “And the mental side of the game… the way that I’m able to run an offense and do what I need the coach to tell me to do.”

Beck added that he has met with numerous teams, including franchises inside the top 10, fielding questions that range from chalkboard work to personal background.

“They’re all over the place,” he said. “From ball knowledge to getting up on the board and drawing different things… and then teams just wanting to know about me.”

Whether that translates into a first-round selection remains to be seen. But after navigating two powerhouse programs, a major elbow injury, a transfer, a playoff run and the scrutiny that comes with all of it, Beck believes he’s already lived through much of what the NFL will demand.