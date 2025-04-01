Missouri HC Eliah Drinkwitz Claps Back At Todd McShay For Calling Luther Burden III “A Diva”

Luther Burden III had a heck of a sophomore season at Missouri in 2023, putting up 86 receptions for 1,212 yards and nine TDs. However, his production took a nosedive in 2024, dropping to 61 receptions for 676 yards and six TDs in just one fewer game. Despite that, he was still considered a top three or four WR prospect in this class. That is no longer the case.

Advertisement

Despite his versatility, dog mentality, and raw athleticism, Burden is now the sixth-ranked WR in this class, according to ESPN. The Athletic has him listed as a top 15 overall prospect, but Dane Brugler didn’t predict him to be selected in the first round of his latest mock in early March. Mike Tannenbaum didn’t have him going in the first round in the latest ESPN mock either, though PFF had him going No. 12 to the Dallas Cowboys.

His drop in draft stock can be attributed to two things. One is the production drop-off from year 2 to year 3. The other is that some people, such as Todd McShay, have started to label Burden as a “diva”—like that ever stopped a wide receiver from having success in the NFL. Here’s what McShay said recently about Burden:

“There’s a lot of Diva. And the biggest thing, you know what I talk to when I talk to NFL teams? He just flat out quit in that Alabama game. I’m sure I’ll have people calling and SIDs and everything else, but go watch it for yourself.”

Apart from Jerry Rice and Larry Fitzgerald, most of the best receivers you know would probably be labeled divas by guys like Todd McShay as well. Burden’s head coach with the Missouri Tigers, Eliah Drinkwitz, spoke about the way McShay and others are trashing his player. Unprompted, Drinkwitz brought up Burden and explained why he takes exception with the media’s characterization of the 21-year-old.

“You’re hearing some of these anonymous quotes or anonymous scouts… My response to everybody has been: he’s never been arrested, he’s never had a public incident at our University, he has never once been to my office to complain about his role, never once complained publicly about ‘I’m not getting enough touches’, has just been a great teammate, an All-American.”

Many want to question Burden’s character because of a perceived lack of effort in a 34-0 loss to Alabama in which he had three catches for three yards. His head coach is having none of that, however. Especially from anonymous sources. He pointed out that, despite being the team’s second-most highly-touted prospect, Burden was not even one of Missouri’s highest paid players on NIL.

“Throughout his time here, never once came in to try to renegotiate NIL, never one time heard from him, his parents, or his agent about his NIL contract, every time he said I’ll trust you. Never once was he the highest paid player on my football team. … That’s, honestly, been the funnest thing, is being able to combat rumors with truth, and that’s always a fun part of your job.

Luther Burden stands a compact and powerful 6’0″ and 208 pounds and runs a 4.41 in the 40-yard dash. He is viewed as a similar weapon to Deebo Samuel. He possesses immense athleticism and quick-twitch ability, making him hard to pin down after he gets the ball in open space.

Burden can also line up anywhere in the formation. He’s a willing and able blocker, he’s got soft hands, and he can even contribute as a punt returner. His only drawbacks are a lack of experience dealing with press man coverage and some sloppy route running. Both can be rectified.

Many viewed Burden as a top 15 or even top 10 pick after his sophomore campaign. However, he has seen his draft stock decline significantly. Some believe he may still get nabbed in the late first round. Many others, though, are now viewing him as a real steal with massive potential on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft.