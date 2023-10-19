Travis Kelce Empties $6,000,000 From His Pockets For a New Mansion, Days After Taylor Swift’s Visit To His $995,000 Home

Travis Kelce has reportedly spent a little less than $6,000,000 to shift to a new place since his rumored romance with pop star Taylor Swift has been making headlines. The news comes after Swift was spotted at Kelce’s $995,000 home in Kansas City, creating quite a stir among football fans and swifties.

According to TMZ and its sources, Kelce has reportedly made a big purchase to get more privacy as his personal life has started attracting more eyeballs recently. It is a valuable addition amidst his increasingly viral personal life with Taylor Swift.

Travis Kelce Splashes $6,000,000 On a New Mansion For Better Privacy

Travis Kelce has decided to update his home with a new purchase that concluded on Thursday, according to TMZ. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end acquired the lavish residence for a little under $6 million in the same city. The new place offers a better living experience with more space and better privacy especially after Taylor was spotted at his place a few weeks ago.

The former residence, now in the past, was traded for the updated place situated in a gated community. It boasts an impressive six bedrooms, six bathrooms, and an expansive living space spread over 16,000 square feet. The property has an unmistakable luxurious feel to it, featuring a pool with a cascading waterfall. Additionally, the place has a tennis and pickleball course with a mini golf course for quality leisure time.

The decision to upgrade his dwelling to a more extravagant but secluded place makes sense since Taylor Swift’s visit last time had paparazzi and security swarming it. The move adds an asset to the football star’s estate portfolio. Moreover, it also gives the couple a better shot at maintaining a private relationship.

Taylor Swift Was Once Spotted Leaving Kelce’s $995,000 KC Home

Taylor Swift was spotted at Travis Kelce’s $995,000 Kansas City mansion before the Chiefs faced the Chicago Bears as reported by the DailyMail. Subsequently, she made an appearance at the stand along with his mother Donna Kelce who was seen leaving Travis’ place alongside Swift.

The former mansion owned by Travis Kelce was no less than a marvel in itself. Situated in the Briarcliff West neighborhood, it was originally constructed in 1994 and extends to 10,000 square feet. This home had a blend of vintage interiors with contemporary exteriors set in golden oak and English walnut. The carpeted flooring, the open kitchen and the antiqued lighting added to the grace of the place.

However, the couple created much stir being spotted at the match and then the after-party. Swift’s pictures and presence delighted the fan hearts with continued anticipation to see more of the couple together.