Why Philip Rivers and Son Gunner Rivers Are Unlikely to Recreate 2024 LeBron-Bronny Feat in the NFL

Between the divisional matchups and playoff implications, there was no shortage of talking points heading into Week 15. Nevertheless, it was the return of the formerly retired Philip Rivers that managed to hog the headlines this week.

At 44 years of age, the former San Diego Charger decided to dust off his cleats in an attempt to save the Indianapolis Colts’ season after Daniel Jones endured a season-ending ACL injury. Pair that with the fact that River’s son, Gunner, is currently succeeding as a quarterback at the high school level, and many are beginning to wonder as to whether or not the NFL may have its very own version of the father-son moment that the NBA got with LeBron James and Bronny Jr.

As a sophomore, Gunner was able to average more than 290 passing yards per game. In addition to throwing for more than 3,000 passing yards on the season, he also managed to provide his high school, St. Michael Catholic, with a 12-2 record and an appearance in the semifinals of the Alabama 4A playoffs.

It’s a promising start for sure, but unfortunately, it doesn’t seem as if his dad will be able to hang around long enough for them to play together. Gunner himself won’t be eligible for college until 2027, so even in the best-case scenario, he wouldn’t be able to reach the National Football League until the year of 2030.

By that point in time, his father Philip would be 49 years old. So, while he may have been able to survive a regular-season outing against the Seattle Seahawks at the age of 44, it’s still foolish to expect a professional football team to roster, let alone pay cash, for someone who is nearly 50 years old.

What is worth noting, however, is the fact that Rivers’ willingness to compete against one of the best defenses in the NFL today has helped to reset the clock on the health insurance that he had earned via the league’s insurance plan. All 10 of his children will now be covered for the next five years, so even if he was ultimately dealt an 18-16 loss, his performance in Week 15 (18-27, 120 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT) still makes him a last-minute contender for the Dad of the Year award.

— Philip Rivers (@Rivers_17_HOF) December 14, 2025

Suffice to say, football fans won’t be getting their generation-to-generation moment the way the NBA and James did, but there are still a plethora of silver linings that come with the Rivers and the Colts this year. Perhaps Rivers could join either the college team or the NFL team as an offensive coordinator and coach his son.

It may not make up for the fact that the franchise is no longer the consensus favorite to win the AFC Championship, but it’s a feel-good story nonetheless, so hopefully Colts fans can smile through the pain on this one.