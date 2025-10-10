Jalen Hurts Overusing Tush Push? Eagles QB Scores 34 Rushing TDs in Six Seasons With Controversial Play

Oct 5, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) passes against the Denver Broncos in the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The NFL’s most polarizing play returned to the spotlight Thursday night, but not without drama. Facing a third-and-1 from the Giants’ 3-yard line, the Philadelphia Eagles called the Tush Push not once, not twice, but four straight times before finally punching it in for a touchdown on the fourth attempt.

The drive gave the Eagles a 17-13 lead in the first half, but the crowd at MetLife Stadium wasn’t impressed, and neither were many watching at home. Boos rained down after the Eagles lined up for the same play over and over again.

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy summed up the sentiment of many fans on social media, posting:

“This is why Tush Push needs to be banned. Football is supposed to be entertainment. This ruins the game. No different than changing pass interference rules for more scoring. Nobody wants to watch this shit.”

Still, the play worked, and that’s what matters most to Jalen Hurts.

The Eagles’ star quarterback has made a living off the short-yardage shove, scoring 33 of his 55 career rushing touchdowns using the Tush Push before the start of this season. With four more rushing touchdowns in 2025, including another from Thursday’s game, Hurts has now scored 34 of his 59 career TDs using the controversial sneak.

Since 2022, Hurts also leads the NFL in rushes for a first down on third- or fourth-and-one, according to Prime Video’s broadcast. It’s no wonder opposing defenders and coaches want the play outlawed because they simply can’t stop it.

Even so, critics argue that the repeated use of the Tush Push drains the entertainment value out of the game. On Thursday, the third attempt appeared to feature a missed false start by the offensive line, but the refs swallowed their whistles.

To make matters worse, Giants defensive tackle D.J. Davidson injured his knee on the fourth shove and had to be carted off, reigniting concerns about player safety; the primary reason many teams want the play banned.

The Giants were among 22 teams that voted in May to outlaw the Tush Push, but the proposal fell two votes short of the required 24 to pass. Expect another heated discussion at next spring’s league meetings.

For Hurts, however, there’s no controversy. He’s averaging over 10 rushing touchdowns per season for the fourth straight year, including 11 one-yard scores in 2024 alone. As long as the play remains legal, he and the Eagles will keep running it.

So are Hurts and the Eagles overusing the Tush Push? Maybe, but until someone stops it, it’s hard to argue with success.